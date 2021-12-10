Log in
    NHH   ES0161560018

NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.

(NHH)
NH Hotel S A : group opens its first five-star hotel in Copenhagen

12/10/2021 | 05:42am EST
  • In a unique location by the water at the entrance of the lively Christianshavn in the Danish capital
  • The concrete structure has been preserved as sustainability is a key element for the hotel itself. The facade stones are casted from the materials from the interior demolition and shaped into new stones in the same look as the previous stones.
  • The hotel offers a total of 394 rooms and suites, 2 restaurants, hotel bar, lounge area, 7 flexible rooms for small-to-large-scale meetings up to 252 people

NH Hotel Group's first five-star hotel in Denmark will deliver extraordinary experiences to around 150,000 guests a year from all over the world. NH Collection Copenhagen is located in a unique historical and sustainable building in the picturesque district of Christianshavn where you can enjoy both the vibrant city life but also quiet, relaxing moments. There's something interesting for everyone: from seeing panoramic views of Copenhagen to exploring the neighborhoods many sights and offers.

Five-star experiences in an extraordinary setting

NH Collection Copenhagen is one of the few 5-star hotels in Copenhagen. In the property, guests can experience personalized services, the history of the location and authentic design, from the very moment they arrive.

The hotel offers a total of 394 rooms and suites, two restaurants, hotel bar, lounge area, seven flexible rooms for small-to-large-scale meetings up to 252 persons in an inspiring environment overlooking the harbour, parking, fitness facilities and relaxation room, direct access to the waterfront and much more.

You can enjoy breakfast while slowly waking up with the rest of the city. In the evening, you can dine in the hotel restaurant Tablafina, which combines the well-known Spanish tapas with local seasonal ingredients. Tablafina also has a wine bar with specially selected wines from the hotel's own sommelier.

Nordic design with a focus on sustainability

The building's facade has been thoroughly renovated and redeveloped by ATP Ejendomme, Arkitema Architects and Henning Larsen Architects, with respect for architect Palle Suenson's original design from 1962 with clean shapes and straight lines.

A large part of the concrete structure has been preserved as sustainability is an important element for the construction and the hotel itself. The facade stones are, among other things, casted from the materials from the interior demolition and shaped into new stones in the same look as the previous stones.

In general, NH Collection Copenhagen has high standards in sustainability. This is evident from the green sedum roof, use of seawater to cool the building, intelligent control of light and indoor climate and choice of sustainable materials.

Interior adds elegance

Upon entering, attention is immediately drawn to the large art-piece of danish artist Anna Bak, whilst experiencing a chic and calm hotel interior. The artwork made of wood and brass refers to the building's maritime history, as a former administration building for the shipyard B&W.

The interior is inspired by the industrial and cosmopolitan atmosphere of the city and its lively harbour. A warm, friendly, and eclectic mood is united with Scandinavian craftsmanship and exclusivity, using high-quality materials such as fabrics, wooden and brass details. The style is in warm shades with a Nordic expression, where attention is paid to details such as herringbone tiles, elegant colour play in the bathroom and specially designed furniture throughout the hotel. The rooms are decorated with large windows, which in addition to views, also provide a large and natural amount of light.

The interior was designed by Swedish design firm Krook & Tjader and finishing touches were done by the Spanish interior and architecture studio TBC, who has designed the interior for many other NH Collection hotels such as NH Collection München Bavaria and NH Collection Amsterdam Flower Market.

About NH Collection Copenhagen

NH Collection Copenhagen is NH Hotel Group's first hotel in Denmark as well as Scandinavia. The five-star hotel is centrally located in the charming neighbourhood of Christianhavn, with many maritime, historical and creative attractions. NH Collection Copenhagen has 394 rooms and suites, a gym, two restaurants, bicycle rental and can accommodate meetings up to 252 persons in an inspiring environment overlooking the harbour.

About NH Collection

NH Collection is NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in principle cities of Europe and Latin America. Based on the chain's premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving for going beyond ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are thoroughly designed for those who want to make the most of their stays and live moments truly extraordinary through unique, creative and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail, attempting that guests wish to relive continuously their extraordinary experiences and get ready to feel in virtue of personalised and superior guest service. Whether for business travels or for leisure, as well as wishing to meet or seeking relaxing moments, the NH Collection hotels offer inspiring, versatile and stimulating venues for maximising creativity and enjoyment.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group is a consolidated multinational player and a leading urban hotel operator in Europe and America, where it operates over 350 hotels. Since 2019, the company works with Minor Hotels in the integration of their hotel brands under a single corporate umbrella with presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Together, both groups have a portfolio of over 500 hotels articulated around eight brands: NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks.

Disclaimer

NH Hotel Group SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
