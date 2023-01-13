NH TherAguix SAS : announces the arrival of Aurélien Meyzaud as Head of Intellectual Property and Business Intelligence

View in browser

NH TherAguix, nanomedicine for precision radiotherapy

NH TherAguix announces the arrival of Aurélien Meyzaud as Head of

Intellectual Property and Business Intelligence

Meylan, France - January 11, 2023

NH TherAguix, a French clinical biotech specialized in the development of innovative nanomedicines for the treatment of cancer by radiotherapy, announces today the arrival of Aurélien Meyzaud as Head of Intellectual Property and Business Intelligence from January 2.

With more than 15 years of experience in Intellectual Property, Competitive Intelligence and Business Development, Aurélien will bring his expertise to manage and strengthen NHT's extensive patent portfolio on the AGuIX® technology platform. NH TherAguix IP portfolio includes more than 100 patents and patent applications (16 patent families) covering AGuIX nanoparticles, their methods of synthesis and therapeutic uses, improvements as well as nanoparticles with additional functionalities.

Before joining NH TherAguix, Aurélien Meyzaud founded BCIP Consulting where he advised Biotech companies for Strategic Management of their Intellectual Property. Prior to that, Aurélien was Business Development and Intellectual Property Manager at Erytech Pharma. He was handling the company's patent portfolio as well as negotiating and managing several collaboration and license agreements.

Aurélien has a school of engineering degree in Biotechnology from Polytech Marseille and an advanced master's in biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Management from Grenoble Ecole de Management.

About NH TherAguix (www.nhtheraguix.com):

NH TherAguix, headquartered in Meylan (France), is a Biotech clinical development company. Its candidate drug AGuIX® has been developed to increase the effectiveness of radiation therapy that affects 60% of cancer patients. By its radiosensitizing effect, AGuIX® increases the dose difference between the dose of X-rays received by tumors and