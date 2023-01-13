NH TherAguix SAS : announces the arrival of Aurélien Meyzaud as Head of Intellectual Property and Business Intelligence

NH TherAguix, nanomedicine for precision radiotherapy
NH TherAguix announces the arrival of Aurélien Meyzaud as Head of
Intellectual Property and Business Intelligence
Meylan, France - January 11, 2023
NH TherAguix, a French clinical biotech specialized in the development of innovative nanomedicines for the treatment of cancer by radiotherapy, announces today the arrival of Aurélien Meyzaud as Head of Intellectual Property and Business Intelligence from January 2.
With more than 15 years of experience in Intellectual Property, Competitive Intelligence and Business Development, Aurélien will bring his expertise to manage and strengthen NHT's extensive patent portfolio on the AGuIX® technology platform. NH TherAguix IP portfolio includes more than 100 patents and patent applications (16 patent families) covering AGuIX nanoparticles, their methods of synthesis and therapeutic uses, improvements as well as nanoparticles with additional functionalities.
Before joining NH TherAguix, Aurélien Meyzaud founded BCIP Consulting where he advised Biotech companies for Strategic Management of their Intellectual Property. Prior to that, Aurélien was Business Development and Intellectual Property Manager at Erytech Pharma. He was handling the company's patent portfolio as well as negotiating and managing several collaboration and license agreements.
Aurélien has a school of engineering degree in Biotechnology from Polytech Marseille and an advanced master's in biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Management from Grenoble Ecole de Management.
About NH TherAguix (www.nhtheraguix.com):
NH TherAguix, headquartered in Meylan (France), is a Biotech clinical development company. Its candidate drug AGuIX® has been developed to increase the effectiveness of radiation therapy that affects 60% of cancer patients. By its radiosensitizing effect, AGuIX® increases the dose difference between the dose of X-rays received by tumors and
received by the surrounding healthy tissues. Its clinical effectiveness is based on a nanometric structuring that allows intravenous injection and the combination of three essential properties to ght tumors: target, image and treat. AGuIX® is therefore part of the concept of theranostics, which corresponds to the combination of therapy (radiosensitizing effect) and diagnosis (visible in MRI), and more generally precision medicine.
AGuIX® has rst been extensively tested in various preclinical models and the results published in high impact publications (>80 papers). The innovation is protected by 16 patent families. As of today, the product has been injected in ~100 patients with no safety issues. Results of the First In Human Phase I trial in brain metastases (NANORAD1, 15 pts/15, France) so far have con rmed the triple effect: targeting, imaging and treatment and doses safety pro le (Verry et al, Science Advances 2020, Verry et al. Radiotherapy & Oncology, 2021). AGuIX® is currently undergoing two Phase II randomized trials in brain metastases using either whole brain radiation therapy (NANORAD2, 82 pts/100, 14 clinical centers, France) or stereo-radiosurgery(NANOBRAINMETS, 39 pts/134, Dana Farber Brigham Cancer Center, Boston, USA). Besides con rmed good tolerance and MRI contrast uptake, Phase 2 results already analyzed are promising when comparing the active arm to the control arm of the trial, allowing the company to consider its registration pathway. In parallel, three other exploratory trials are underway with signi cant news ow to be delivered Q4-23/Q1-24: a Phase Ib-II trial for pancreatic and lung cancers (NANOSMART, 21 pts/100, Dana Farber Brigham Cancer Center, Boston, USA), a Phase Ib-II trial for glioblastoma (NANOGBM, 7 pts/66, multicentric, Clermont Ferrand, France), and a Phase Ib trial for advanced cervix cancer
(NANOCOL, 12 pts/12, Gustave Roussy, France).
NH TherAguix was founded in 2015 by two scientists, Géraldine Le Duc (CEO of NH TherAguix since inception) and Pr. Olivier Tillement (Professor of Chemistry at University of Lyon) after 10 years of academic research that led to the invention of AGuIX® and the discovery of its radiosensitizing effect. Altogether, NH TherAguix raised €29M of dilutive and non-dilutive funds, including a €13M A series in 2019, led by Bpifrance with Arbevel, Omnes, and Supernova. The management team is composed of Hervé Brailly (Innate Pharma) as Chairman of the board, Olivier de Beaumont as Chief Medical O cer, and Géraldine Le Duc as CEO.
Géraldine Le Duc
CEO & Co-founder
leduc@nhtheraguix.com
NH THERAGUIX
29 chemin du Vieux Chêne,
38240 MEYLAN, FRANCE
You received this email because you signed up on our website.
NH Theraguix SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:19:09 UTC.