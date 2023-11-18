NHC Foods Limited announced that at the board meeting held on November 18, 2023, the company approved the Change in designation of Mr. Ritesh Kumar Gupta, who is currently serving, as Additional Directorfrom Executive Director to Non-Executive Non-lndependent Director. Mr. Ritesh Kumar Gupta expressed his unwillingness to continue as Executive Director due to pre occupancy elsewhere with immediate effect from November 18,2023.
NHC Foods Limited Announces Change in Directorate
November 18, 2023 at 06:07 am EST
