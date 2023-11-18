NHC Foods Limited is an India-based food processing company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of whole and blended spices. Its geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. It deals in spices, such as turmeric, coriander, celery seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, black pepper, tamarind, ginger, poppy seeds and nutmeg; oil seeds, such as natural sesame seeds, hulled sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, ginger seeds, ground nuts, mustard seeds and sunflower seeds; raisins, such as golden raisins, green raisins, yellow raisins and black raisins; chick peas; animal feed, such as sorghum, soyabean meal, rapeseed meal, barley, maize and green millet; pulses and rice, such as rice, rajma, moong dal and whole, urad dal and whole, and chana dal and whole; dehydrated products, such as dehydrated garlic and dehydrated onions, and other food stuff, such as honey, papad and pickle. It exports to Singapore, Canada, Russia, Spain, Malaysia and others.

Sector Food Processing