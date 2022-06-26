Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5991   JP3742600004

NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

(5991)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-24 am EDT
922.00 JPY   -1.07%
06:27aJapan issues warning over possible power crunch on Monday
RE
05/13NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of Fiscal Year 2023 Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/13NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividends for Year-End Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on June 29, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan issues warning over possible power crunch on Monday

06/26/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Visitors take photos with Tokyo's night view during

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Sunday that electric power supplies would be strained in the Tokyo area on Monday, calling on people to save energy as scorching summer heat batters the capital.

In Tokyo and eight nearby prefectures in eastern Japan, excess generating capacity will drop as low as 3.7% for half an hour on Monday afternoon until 5 p.m. (0800 GMT), according to estimates released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). A buffer of 3% is considered the minimum required for a stable power supply.

The ministry urged users to curb power consumption between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to avert a possible power crunch.

"Please save as much power as possible, such as by turning off lights that are not in use," it said in a statement.

The ministry also urged care to avoid heat stroke with appropriate use of air conditioning.

As of mid-afternoon on Sunday, 46 people in Tokyo had been taken to hospital with suspected heat stroke, public broadcaster NHK said.

Separately, a 94-year-old man in Kawagoe city, 20 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Tokyo, died of suspected heat stroke after he was discovered unconscious in his non-air conditioned room on Saturday, NHK said.

Isezaki city, 85 kilometres (53 miles) northwest of Tokyo, logged Japan's highest temperature ever for June on Saturday, breaking above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan's power supply has been tight with many of its nuclear power plants still shut after the tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, while aging thermal power plants are being closed in part to reach its goal to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

The country also faces a potential shortage of fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas, due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NHK SPRING CO., LTD. -1.07% 922 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.03% 294.0819 Real-time Quote.68.39%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 0.85% 477 Delayed Quote.60.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.63% 53.6 Delayed Quote.-27.29%
All news about NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
06:27aJapan issues warning over possible power crunch on Monday
RE
05/13NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of Fisc..
CI
05/13NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividends for Year-End Ended March 31, 2022, Payabl..
CI
05/12More than 10 funds consider making strategic proposals to Toshiba -NHK
RE
05/11Japan's Okinawa may be on the front lines again as it marks anniversary of U.S. handove..
RE
05/11Panasonic sees flat profits amid price rises, shortages
RE
04/21Japan to lift ceiling for gasoline subsidy to 35 yen/litre -NHK
RE
03/30NHK SPRING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
RE
03/04Japan's top court orders damages for Fukushima victims in landmark decision -NHK
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 586 B 4 335 M 4 335 M
Net income 2022 19 283 M 143 M 143 M
Net cash 2022 19 489 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 210 B 1 556 M 1 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 18 375
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 922,00 JPY
Average target price 1 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Kayamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Sugiyama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Kazumi Tamamura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshio Kazama General Manager-Research & Development
Keiichiro Sue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-5.73%1 556
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD23.92%5 267
HANON SYSTEMS-28.77%3 961
BREMBO S.P.A.-25.26%3 200
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.69%2 977
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-53.88%2 469