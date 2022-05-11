Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5991   JP3742600004

NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

(5991)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 11:49:52 pm EDT
839.00 JPY   +1.33%
05/11Japan's Okinawa may be on the front lines again as it marks anniversary of U.S. handover
RE
05/11Panasonic sees flat profits amid price rises, shortages
RE
04/21Japan to lift ceiling for gasoline subsidy to 35 yen/litre -NHK
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Okinawa may be on the front lines again as it marks anniversary of U.S. handover

05/11/2022 | 10:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Miyako camp

MIYAKO ISLAND (Reuters) - Seihan Nakazato wants the missile trucks on the base next to his melon farm to leave, but few others on Okinawa's Miyako island, he complains, are demanding that Japan's army remove such weapons, which he says would make them a target for China.

"We are a small community and there are lots of complicated relationships," said Nakazato, 68, standing next to one of the greenhouses he worries could be bombed. "Some islanders do work for the base and others have relatives in the military."

As Nakazato harvests his melons on Japan's key border outpost, Okinawa on Sunday marks 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, raising hopes of a return to normality after its devastation in World War Two. But the East China Sea island chain, which, along with Taiwan, hems in Beijing's forces, fears it will become a battlefield again.

"We are worried about statements by national lawmakers that a Taiwan contingency would be a Japan contingency, and recent discussions that seem to assume Okinawa would be involved in an armed conflict," Okinawa's governor Denny Tamaki said at a news conference on May 6. The prefecture has about 1.4 million people, most of them on the eponymous main island.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added to those concerns, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warning of the fragility of security in Asia.

And Japanese lawmakers from Kishida's party have said they want strike missiles added to the country's arsenal - a weapon that could be deployed to Okinawa.

China, which spends almost five times as much on defence as Japan, says it intentions in the region are peaceful.

"Okinawa will be the front line in the case of a war or conflict between Japan and China," said Masaaki Gabe, a professor emeritus at the University of Ryukyus on Okinawa's main island, who described himself as an insecure 17-year-old when the U.S. occupation ended.

"After 50 years, the insecure feeling still continues," he added.

STRATEGIC VALUE

Fringed with coral reefs and covered in sugar cane, Gabe's home island is a vital military outpost. It has two airports, a large port and is less than 400 kilometres (249 miles) from Taiwan. It is also 200km from uninhabited islands in the East China Sea that are the focal point of an intensifying territorial dispute with China.

The Ground Self Defense Force (GSDF) camp next to Nakazato's farm, which used to be a golf course, is Japan's newest army base. The missiles deployed there, meant to target Chinese ships sailing in and out the Western Pacific, are the closest such weapons Japan has to China.

"I fear the whole island will become a fortress," said Hayako Shimizu, 73, the leader of a group of protesters opposed to the base, who stand outside every Thursday with flags planted on Nakazato's land.

"There aren't many people who speak up, although I think a lot of people are unhappy with it," Shimizu added.

Base commander Colonel Masakazu Iyota, 52, thinks most islanders support or accept the presence of the 700 GSDF troops and their equipment, which he described as a "frontline deterrence".

"I don't think our current posture is enough," he said.

NEXT STEPS

Iyota may get reinforcements after Japan revises its national security strategy this year.

As part of that review, ruling LDP lawmakers have said they want a commitment to more defence spending - including on missiles that can hit targets on foreign soil.

Japan may hold off on deploying such strike weapons to Miyako to avoid provoking China, only 600km away, but Gabe predicts the country will station aircraft and other missiles in Okinawa.

The next phase of military expansion on Miyako could be at its Shimoji airport, a former senior defence ministry official told Reuters, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Built to train jumbo jet pilots, it has been a symbol of resistance to militarization since Okinawa's first post-occupation governor, Chobyo Yara, secured a government promise to never deploy military planes there.

Senior ruling Liberal Democratic party lawmakers such as Masahisa Sato have sought to annul that.

"Apart from the main Okinawa island, it is the only other place an F-15 fighter jet can operate from," said Sato, a former deputy defence minister, who proposed stationing air force jets there in 2020. "As we have seen in Ukraine, you never know when war will break out."

ISLAND POLITICS

Kishida's party will need local support in Okinawa to build more bases, a tough proposition when resentment over U.S. forces there dominates politics.

Of 812 Okinawans polled by public broadcaster NHK in March, 56% said they strongly opposed U.S. bases; only a quarter of 1,115 people outside the prefecture said the same.

A test of whether the LDP can gain ground comes in September, when Okinawa chooses its governor. Tamaki, an independent who wants a smaller military footprint, is on the ballot.

On Miyako, Masahiro Hamamoto, 48, who served as an LDP city councilor for eight years, sees a chance for his party to gain support on his island, which depends on farming, tourism and public works spending.

"There is a sense that it benefits the island by having closer political links to central government," said the local beverage and cigarette wholesaler, who was born two years after Okinawa was returned to Japan.

The income of Miyako's 55,000 residents is about 70% of the national average.

"The economy isn't good, so people will vote for the LDP," said Toshiaki Shimoji, 61, an Okinawa main island resident who traveled to Miyako to work his family's farm.

"Russia invaded Ukraine, so there will be more defence spending and that could mean more missiles here. I don't think base protests will change anything," he added, sitting on a tractor in a sugar cane field.

(This story adds dropped word in paragraph 18)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Tim Kelly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.06% 598.107 Real-time Quote.-19.47%
NHK SPRING CO., LTD. 1.33% 839 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
S&P GSCI SUGAR INDEX 0.05% 195.2632 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.00% 66 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
All news about NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
05/11Japan's Okinawa may be on the front lines again as it marks anniversary of U.S. handove..
RE
05/11Panasonic sees flat profits amid price rises, shortages
RE
04/21Japan to lift ceiling for gasoline subsidy to 35 yen/litre -NHK
RE
03/30NHK SPRING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
RE
03/04Japan's top court orders damages for Fukushima victims in landmark decision -NHK
RE
02/07Nhk Spring Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/07NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earning Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
01/16Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, metre-high waves in Japan
RE
01/13Hitachi to sell about half its stake in construction unit - NHK
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 586 B 4 498 M 4 498 M
Net income 2022 19 283 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2022 19 489 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 189 B 1 450 M 1 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 18 375
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 828,00 JPY
Average target price 1 025,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Kayamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Sugiyama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Kazumi Tamamura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshio Kazama General Manager-Research & Development
Keiichiro Sue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-13.50%1 480
HANON SYSTEMS-18.96%4 555
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-12.57%3 516
BREMBO S.P.A.-27.73%3 089
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-61.08%1 996
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.89%1 942