: August 10, 2023

: －

: No

: No

Company name Code number

URL Representative Contact person

Translation

Notice: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023 Tokyo Stock Exchanges in Japan

: NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

: 5991

: https://www.nhkspg.co.jp/

: Takashi Kayamoto, President & Chief Executive Officer, Representative Member of the Board

: Kazuko Tachibana, Director, Corporate Communications Dept, Corporate Planning & Control Division TEL +81-45-786-7513

Filing date of quarterly securities report

Payment date of cash dividends

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results

Earnings announcement for financial results

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ June 30, 2023 179,293 15.6 4,940 (17.1) 10,285 (16.9) 7,151 (16.8) June 30, 2022 155,036 9.4 5,962 (3.3) 12,381 43.8 8,591 52.8 Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2023 ( 20,829 million 25.5 %） Three months ended June 30, 2022 ( 16,599 million 12.4 %)

Earnings per Earnings per share, Basic share, Diluted Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2023 31.57 ― June 30, 2022 37.68 ―

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity to total assets As of Millions of yen Millions of yen ％ June 30, 2023 634,814 382,744 57.6 March 31, 2023 606,039 365,860 57.6

Reference: Shareholders' equity (Net assets excluding non-controlling interests)

As of June 30, 2023 365,793 million yen As of March 31, 2023 349,221 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Full year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended ― 15.00 ― 17.00 32.00 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending ― March 31, 2024 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 17.00 ― 17.00 34.00 (Forecast)

Note : Revisions to the forecast of dividends since the latest announcement: No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

(Percentage indicates change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)