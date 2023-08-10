Translation
Notice: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2023 Tokyo Stock Exchanges in Japan
: NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
: 5991
: https://www.nhkspg.co.jp/
: Takashi Kayamoto, President & Chief Executive Officer, Representative Member of the Board
: Kazuko Tachibana, Director, Corporate Communications Dept, Corporate Planning & Control Division TEL +81-45-786-7513
Filing date of quarterly securities report
Payment date of cash dividends
Supplemental materials prepared for financial results
Earnings announcement for financial results
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
June
30,
2023
179,293
15.6
4,940
(17.1)
10,285
(16.9)
7,151
(16.8)
June
30,
2022
155,036
9.4
5,962
(3.3)
12,381
43.8
8,591
52.8
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2023
(
20,829
million
25.5
%）
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(
16,599
million
12.4
%)
Earnings per
Earnings per
share, Basic
share, Diluted
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30,
2023
31.57
―
June 30,
2022
37.68
―
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
to total assets
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
June 30, 2023
634,814
382,744
57.6
March 31, 2023
606,039
365,860
57.6
Reference: Shareholders' equity (Net assets excluding non-controlling interests)
As
of
June 30, 2023
365,793 million
yen
As
of
March 31, 2023
349,221 million
yen
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Full year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
―
15.00
―
17.00
32.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
―
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
17.00
―
17.00
34.00
(Forecast)
Note : Revisions to the forecast of dividends since the latest announcement: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
(Percentage indicates change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share, Basic
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
First half
345,000
3.7
8,000
(53.7)
11,000
(60.7)
6,000
(69.8)
26.49
Full year
750,000
8.2
35,000
21.4
40,000
7.2
25,000
16.1
110.37
Note : Revisions to the forecast of consolidated results since the latest announcement: No
4.Others
(1)
Changes of significant subsidiaries in
the first
quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
： No
(Transfer
of
subsidiaries resulting in changes
in the scope of consolidation)
(2)
Application
of
specific accounting for
preparing
the quarterly consolidated financial statements
： No
- Changes in accounting policies, procedures and methods of presentation for preparing the consolidated financial statements
[1]
Changes due to revisions of accounting standards
: No
[2]
Changes due to other reasons
: No
[3]
Changes of estimation due to accounting issues
: No
[4]
Restatements
: No
(4) Number of outstanding shares (Common Stock)
[1]
Number of outstanding shares
As of June 30, 2023
244,066,144 shares
As of March 31, 2023
244,066,144 shares
[2]
Number of treasury stock
As of June 30, 2023
17,548,994 shares
As of March 31, 2023
17,548,689 shares
[3]
Average number of shares (Cumulative)
Three
months
ended
June
30,
2023
226,517,310 shares
Three
months
ended
June
30,
2022
228,017,873 shares
- This quarterly report is out of the scope of the quarterly review.
- Explanation about appropriate use of the financial results forecasts, and other noteworthy matters
Statements related to the future, including the forecast of financial results, were based on the information available as of the date when this document was released. Therefore, actual results may differ considerably due to various factors that might occur in the future.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
72,948
80,086
Notes and accounts receivable - trade,
146,793
148,324
and contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
33,396
31,054
Work in process
13,114
15,576
Raw materials and supplies
33,339
34,210
Partly-finished goods
11,648
11,965
Other
26,024
28,027
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△27
△28
Total current assets
337,237
349,218
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
160,712
163,622
Accumulated depreciation
△108,933
△110,904
Buildings and structures, net
51,779
52,717
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
296,394
305,167
Accumulated depreciation
△237,348
△244,935
Machinery, equipment and vehicles,
59,045
60,232
net
Land
31,520
31,843
Leased assets
1,258
1,048
Accumulated depreciation
△787
△608
Leased assets, net
470
440
Construction in progress
14,314
15,267
Other
86,964
91,492
Accumulated depreciation
△77,825
△80,950
Other, net
9,138
10,542
Total property, plant and equipment
166,269
171,043
Intangible assets
3,317
3,355
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
62,287
73,218
Long-term loans receivable
1,796
1,790
Deferred tax assets
10,161
9,943
Retirement benefit asset
14,410
14,686
Other
12,200
13,263
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△1,642
△1,704
Total investments and other assets
99,214
111,197
Total non-current assets
268,801
285,596
Total assets
606,039
634,814
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
91,525
94,006
Electronically recorded obligations -
18,147
18,191
operating
Short-term borrowings
21,167
20,504
Lease liabilities
484
482
Income taxes payable
4,400
4,326
Provision for bonuses
10,038
13,664
Provision for bonuses for directors (and
261
110
other officers)
Notes payable - facilities
1,273
1,484
Other
24,316
26,887
Total current liabilities
171,615
179,658
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
11,000
11,000
Long-term borrowings
17,090
16,460
Lease liabilities
759
741
Deferred tax liabilities
12,351
14,972
Retirement benefit liability
22,506
22,966
Provision for retirement benefits for
578
462
directors (and other officers)
Provision for officers' retirement
843
949
benefits
Other
3,435
4,860
Total non-current liabilities
68,563
72,411
Total liabilities
240,179
252,069
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
17,009
17,009
Capital surplus
19,826
19,826
Retained earnings
275,386
278,683
Treasury shares
△15,703
△15,704
Total shareholders' equity
296,518
299,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
27,217
34,161
sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
21,018
27,326
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
4,468
4,489
Total accumulated other comprehensive
52,703
65,977
income
Non-controlling interests
16,638
16,951
Total net assets
365,860
382,744
Total liabilities and net assets
606,039
634,814
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Three Months ended June 30, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
155,036
179,293
Cost of sales
136,597
161,165
Gross profit
18,439
18,128
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,476
13,187
Operating profit
5,962
4,940
Non-operating income
Interest income
131
309
Dividend income
1,256
1,512
Share of profit of entities accounted for
83
320
using equity method
Foreign exchange gains
5,144
2,974
Other
448
449
Total non-operating income
7,064
5,566
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
84
50
Other
561
170
Total non-operating expenses
646
221
Ordinary profit
12,381
10,285
Profit before income taxes
12,381
10,285
Income taxes
3,390
2,911
Profit
8,990
7,373
Profit attributable to non-controlling
399
221
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,591
7,151
