1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June

30,

2023

179,293

15.6

4,940

(17.1)

10,285

(16.9)

7,151

(16.8)

June

30,

2022

155,036

9.4

5,962

(3.3)

12,381

43.8

8,591

52.8

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2023

(

20,829

million

25.5

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

(

16,599

million

12.4

%)

Earnings per

Earnings per

share, Basic

share, Diluted

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30,

2023

31.57

June 30,

2022

37.68

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

to total assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2023

634,814

382,744

57.6

March 31, 2023

606,039

365,860

57.6

Reference: Shareholders' equity (Net assets excluding non-controlling interests)

As

of

June 30, 2023

365,793 million

yen

As

of

March 31, 2023

349,221 million

yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Full year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

15.00

17.00

32.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

17.00

17.00

34.00

(Forecast)

Note : Revisions to the forecast of dividends since the latest announcement: No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

(Percentage indicates change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share, Basic

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

First half

345,000

3.7

8,000

(53.7)

11,000

(60.7)

6,000

(69.8)

26.49

Full year

750,000

8.2

35,000

21.4

40,000

7.2

25,000

16.1

110.37

Note : Revisions to the forecast of consolidated results since the latest announcement: No

4.Others

(1)

Changes of significant subsidiaries in

the first

quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

No

(Transfer

of

subsidiaries resulting in changes

in the scope of consolidation)

(2)

Application

of

specific accounting for

preparing

the quarterly consolidated financial statements

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, procedures and methods of presentation for preparing the consolidated financial statements

[1]

Changes due to revisions of accounting standards

: No

[2]

Changes due to other reasons

: No

[3]

Changes of estimation due to accounting issues

: No

[4]

Restatements

: No

(4) Number of outstanding shares (Common Stock)

[1]

Number of outstanding shares

As of June 30, 2023

244,066,144 shares

As of March 31, 2023

244,066,144 shares

[2]

Number of treasury stock

As of June 30, 2023

17,548,994 shares

As of March 31, 2023

17,548,689 shares

[3]

Average number of shares (Cumulative)

Three

months

ended

June

30,

2023

226,517,310 shares

Three

months

ended

June

30,

2022

228,017,873 shares

  • This quarterly report is out of the scope of the quarterly review.
  • Explanation about appropriate use of the financial results forecasts, and other noteworthy matters

Statements related to the future, including the forecast of financial results, were based on the information available as of the date when this document was released. Therefore, actual results may differ considerably due to various factors that might occur in the future.

NHK SPRING CO., LTD5991

FYE 2024 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

72,948

80,086

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

146,793

148,324

and contract assets

Merchandise and finished goods

33,396

31,054

Work in process

13,114

15,576

Raw materials and supplies

33,339

34,210

Partly-finished goods

11,648

11,965

Other

26,024

28,027

Allowance for doubtful accounts

27

28

Total current assets

337,237

349,218

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

160,712

163,622

Accumulated depreciation

108,933

110,904

Buildings and structures, net

51,779

52,717

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

296,394

305,167

Accumulated depreciation

237,348

244,935

Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

59,045

60,232

net

Land

31,520

31,843

Leased assets

1,258

1,048

Accumulated depreciation

787

608

Leased assets, net

470

440

Construction in progress

14,314

15,267

Other

86,964

91,492

Accumulated depreciation

77,825

80,950

Other, net

9,138

10,542

Total property, plant and equipment

166,269

171,043

Intangible assets

3,317

3,355

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

62,287

73,218

Long-term loans receivable

1,796

1,790

Deferred tax assets

10,161

9,943

Retirement benefit asset

14,410

14,686

Other

12,200

13,263

Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,642

1,704

Total investments and other assets

99,214

111,197

Total non-current assets

268,801

285,596

Total assets

606,039

634,814

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

91,525

94,006

Electronically recorded obligations -

18,147

18,191

operating

Short-term borrowings

21,167

20,504

Lease liabilities

484

482

Income taxes payable

4,400

4,326

Provision for bonuses

10,038

13,664

Provision for bonuses for directors (and

261

110

other officers)

Notes payable - facilities

1,273

1,484

Other

24,316

26,887

Total current liabilities

171,615

179,658

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

11,000

11,000

Long-term borrowings

17,090

16,460

Lease liabilities

759

741

Deferred tax liabilities

12,351

14,972

Retirement benefit liability

22,506

22,966

Provision for retirement benefits for

578

462

directors (and other officers)

Provision for officers' retirement

843

949

benefits

Other

3,435

4,860

Total non-current liabilities

68,563

72,411

Total liabilities

240,179

252,069

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,009

17,009

Capital surplus

19,826

19,826

Retained earnings

275,386

278,683

Treasury shares

15,703

15,704

Total shareholders' equity

296,518

299,815

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

27,217

34,161

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

21,018

27,326

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

4,468

4,489

Total accumulated other comprehensive

52,703

65,977

income

Non-controlling interests

16,638

16,951

Total net assets

365,860

382,744

Total liabilities and net assets

606,039

634,814

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
    (Three Months ended June 30, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

155,036

179,293

Cost of sales

136,597

161,165

Gross profit

18,439

18,128

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,476

13,187

Operating profit

5,962

4,940

Non-operating income

Interest income

131

309

Dividend income

1,256

1,512

Share of profit of entities accounted for

83

320

using equity method

Foreign exchange gains

5,144

2,974

Other

448

449

Total non-operating income

7,064

5,566

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

84

50

Other

561

170

Total non-operating expenses

646

221

Ordinary profit

12,381

10,285

Profit before income taxes

12,381

10,285

Income taxes

3,390

2,911

Profit

8,990

7,373

Profit attributable to non-controlling

399

221

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,591

7,151

3/4

