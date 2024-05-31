Note: This notice in English is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 5991 Date of sending by postal mail: June 6, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 4, 2024

To Our Shareholders,

Kazuhisa Uemura,

Representative Member of the Board President & COO

NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

3-10, Fukuura, Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama

Notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NHK SPRING CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby provides notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held as follows:

When convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, we have adopted measures for providing information in electronic format, which is posted on the following website on the Internet. Please access one of the websites for confirmation.

The Company's website: https://www.nhkspg.co.jp/ (in Japanese)

(Please access the Company's website above, select "Investors" and "General Meeting of Shareholders" from the menu, in that order, and confirm.)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "NHK Spring" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5991" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) (JST) Venue: NHK SPRING CO., LTD. Head Office

3-10, Fukuura, Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama

3. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: