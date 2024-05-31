Note: This notice in English is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities code: 5991 Date of sending by postal mail: June 6, 2024
To Our Shareholders,
Kazuhisa Uemura,
Representative Member of the Board President & COO
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
3-10, Fukuura, Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama
Notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
NHK SPRING CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby provides notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held as follows:
When convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, we have adopted measures for providing information in electronic format, which is posted on the following website on the Internet. Please access one of the websites for confirmation.
The Company's website: https://www.nhkspg.co.jp/ (in Japanese)
(Please access the Company's website above, select "Investors" and "General Meeting of Shareholders" from the menu, in that order, and confirm.)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "NHK Spring" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5991" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
- Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) (JST)
- Venue: NHK SPRING CO., LTD. Head Office
3-10, Fukuura, Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama
3. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
- The Fiscal Year 2023 Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 104th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- The Fiscal Year 2023 Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 104th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Members of the Board
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)
Proposal 5: Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Members of the Board
Proposal 6: Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 7: Approval of Remuneration Amount for Restricted Stock-based Remuneration System
4. Matters determined relating to convocation
- When voting rights are exercised in writing, if there is no indication of approval or disapproval of the proposal in the voting right exercise form, it will be treated as if there was an indication of approval of the company proposals and disapproval of the shareholder proposal.
- If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, the last exercise of voting rights will be treated as valid.
- If voting rights are duplicately exercised via the Internet and in writing (by mail), the exercise of voting rights via the Internet will be treated as valid regardless of the date and time of arrival.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company recognizes return of profits to our shareholders as the top priority and our basic policy is to continue to distribute dividends stably.
In light of this and as a result of comprehensive consideration given to such matters as consolidated business performance and dividend payout ratio, the Company proposes that the year-end dividend for the term will be 25 yen per share, increasing the payment by 8 yen per share compared with the previous term.
year-end dividend>
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Assignment of the dividend property to shareholders and the total amount:
25 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount: 5,541,438,550 yen
As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of 17 yen per share, the annual dividend for the term will be 42 yen per share.
- Effective date of dividends of surplus June 26, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Members of the Board
The terms of office of all eight (8) Members of the Board will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Accordingly, we hereby request the election of nine (9) Members of the Board, increasing the number of Members of the Board (External) by one (1).
The candidates for positions of Members of the Board are as follows:
Important
Attendance
(Gender)
Position and areas of responsibility in
concurrent
Number of
No.
Name
at Board of
positions
years in
(Age)
the Company
Directors
outside the
office
meetings
Company
1
Takashi Kayamoto
[Reelection]
(Male)
Chairman & Representative Member
13/13
-
9
meetings
(68 years old)
of the Board, CEO
(100%)
2
Kazuhisa Uemura
[Reelection]
(Male)
Representative Member of the Board
13/13
-
6
meetings
(63 years old)
President & COO
(100%)
3
Kiyohiko Kanmei
[Reelection]
(Male)
Representative Member of the Board
13/13
Executive Vice President & CQO,
-
5
meetings
(66 years old)
CTO
(100%)
4
Hidefumi Yoshimura
[Reelection]
(Male)
Representative Member of the Board
13/13
Executive Vice President & CFO
1
3
meetings
(66 years old)
President of Procurement Division
(100%)
5
Shunsuke Sasaki
[Reelection]
(Male)
Member of the Board
10/10
Senior Corporate Officer
-
1
meetings
(59 years old)
President of Sales Division
(100%)
[Reelection]
(Male)
13/13
6
Keiichiro Sue
[External]
Member of the Board (External)
-
9
meetings
(66 years old)
[Independent]
(100%)
[Reelection]
(Female)
13/13
7
Katsuko Tanaka
[External]
Member of the Board (External)
-
8
meetings
(78 years old)
[Independent]
(100%)
[Reelection]
(Female)
13/13
8
Hiromi Tamakoshi
[External]
Member of the Board (External)
-
4
meetings
(61 years old)
[Independent]
(100%)
[New
13/13
9
Reiko Furukawa
election]
(Female)
[New
Member of the Board (External)
1
meetings
[External]
(65 years old)
election]
(100%)
[Independent]
- The position and areas of responsibility in the Company describes the schedule for approval of the election of each candidate.
- Important concurrent positions are the number of concurrent positions as of the date of notification of convocation of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
- The number of years in office is the number of years in office at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings for Ms. Reiko Furukawa denotes the number of meetings attended as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External).
[Reelection]
Candidate for reelected Member of the Board
[New election]
Candidate for newly elected Member of the Board
[External]
Candidate for Member of the Board (External)
[Independent]
Candidate for Independent Officer
No.
Name
Career summary, position and areas of responsibility in the
Number of
Company's
(Date of birth)
Company and important concurrent positions
shares owned
Takashi Kayamoto
Apr. 1979
Joined the Company
Jun. 2010
Corporate Officer
(Male)
Vice President of Research and Development
(February 5, 1956)
Division and Director of Development
(68 years old)
Department
Apr. 2013
Senior Corporate Officer
President of Suspension Spring Division
Jun. 2015
Member of the Board
Senior Corporate Officer
President of Sales Division
81,564
Apr. 2016
Member of the Board
1
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Sales Division
[Reelection]
Apr. 2017
Representative Member of the Board
President & COO
Attendance at Board of
Apr. 2019
Representative Member of the Board
Directors meetings
President & CEO
13/13 meetings
Apr. 2024
Chairman & Representative Member of the
Board, CEO (present)
Reason for election
Dr. Takashi Kayamoto was appointed Representative Member of the Board and President in 2017, and he has
abundant experience and advanced knowledge about the business activities of the Company through his duties
as President and Chairman, and accordingly, we request his reelection as a Member of the Board.
Kazuhisa Uemura
Apr. 1983
Joined the Company
Apr. 2014
Corporate Officer
(Male)
(July 24, 1960)
Vice President of Sales Division and Director
(63 years old)
of Seating & Component Sales Department
Apr. 2018
Senior Corporate Officer
President of Sales Division
Jun. 2018
Member of the Board
Senior Corporate Officer
President of Sales Division
20,142
Apr. 2022
Member of the Board
2
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Sales Division
[Reelection]
Apr. 2023
Member of the Board
Executive Corporate Officer
Attendance at Board of
President of Corporate Planning and Control
Division
Directors meetings
Apr. 2024
Representative Member of the Board
13/13 meetings
President & COO (present)
Reason for election
Mr. Kazuhisa Uemura has many years of experience in Sales Division and deep insight into this field, as well
as a wealth of experience relating to management through his duties as President of Sales Division and
President of Corporate Planning and Control Division, and accordingly, we request his reelection as a Member
of the Board.
No.
Name
Career summary, position and areas of responsibility in the
Number of
Company's
(Date of birth)
Company and important concurrent positions
shares owned
Apr. 1980
Joined the Company
Jun. 2011
Corporate Officer
Kiyohiko Kanmei
Vice President of Seating Division and
Director of Global Business Promotion
(Male)
Department
(June 10, 1957)
Apr. 2015
Senior Corporate Officer
(66 years old)
President of Seating Division
Apr. 2018
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Engineering Division
Apr. 2019
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Engineering Division
18,206
CQO
3
Jun. 2019
Member of the Board
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Engineering Division
[Reelection]
CQO
Attendance at Board of
Director of Takano Co., Ltd. (non-executive)
Apr. 2020
Representative Member of the Board
Directors meetings
Executive Vice President & CQO
13/13 meetings
Apr. 2022
Representative Member of the Board
Executive Vice President & CQO, CTO
(present)
Reason for election
Mr. Kiyohiko Kanmei has many years of experience in engineering and manufacturing fields and deep insight
into these fields, as well as a wealth of experience relating to management through his duties as President of
Seating Division, President of Engineering Division, and since 2020, Representative Member of the Board and
Executive Vice President, and accordingly, we request his reelection as a Member of the Board.
No.
Name
Career summary, position and areas of responsibility in the
Number of
Company's
(Date of birth)
Company and important concurrent positions
shares owned
Apr. 1981
Joined the Company
Jun. 2007
Director of Planning and Control
Department, Suspension Spring Division
Apr. 2014
Corporate Officer;
President & CEO and Member of the Board,
NHK of America Suspension Components
Inc.;
President & CEO and Member of the Board,
New Mather Metals, Inc.
Apr. 2015
Corporate Officer
Hidefumi Yoshimura
Director of Human Resources Department,
(Male)
Corporate Planning and Control Division
(May 4, 1958)
Apr. 2017
Senior Corporate Officer
(66 years old)
Vice President of Corporate Planning and
Control Division and Director of Human
Resources Department
Apr. 2020
Senior Corporate Officer
President of Corporate Planning and Control
Division
4,990
Apr. 2021
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Corporate Planning and Control
4
Division
Jun. 2021
Member of the Board
[Reelection]
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Corporate Planning and Control
Attendance at Board of
Division
Directors meetings
Apr. 2022
Member of the Board
13/13 meetings
Executive Corporate Officer
President of Corporate Planning and Control
Division and President of Procurement
Division
Apr. 2023
Representative Member of the Board
Executive Vice President & CFO,
President of Procurement Division (present)
Jun. 2023
Director of Takano Co., Ltd. (non-executive)
(present)
[Important concurrent positions outside the Company] Director of Takano Co., Ltd. (non-executive)
Reason for election
Mr. Hidefumi Yoshimura has a wealth of experience in the management through his duties as Director of Planning and Control Department of Suspension Spring Division, President & CEO and Member of the Board of NHK of America Suspension Components Inc., President & CEO and Member of the Board of New Mather Metals, Inc., Director of the Human Resources Department, President of the Corporate Planning and Control Division, and President of the Procurement Division, and accordingly, we request his reelection as a Member of the Board.
No.
Name
Career summary, position and areas of responsibility in the
Number of
Company's
(Date of birth)
Company and important concurrent positions
shares owned
Shunsuke Sasaki
Apr. 1987
Joined the Company
(Male)
Apr. 2018
Corporate Officer;
(October 2, 1964)
Representative Member of the Board and
(59 years old)
Executive Vice President of NHK
International Corporation
Apr. 2019
Corporate Officer
Vice President of Suspension Spring Division
and Director of Planning and Control
Department
5,336
Apr. 2022
Senior Corporate Officer
5
Vice President of Suspension Spring Division
and Director of Planning and Control
Department
[Reelection]
Apr. 2023
Senior Corporate Officer,
Attendance at Board of
President of Sales Division
Jun. 2023
Member of the Board
Directors meetings
Senior Corporate Officer
10/10 meetings
President of Sales Division (present)
Reason for election
Mr. Shunsuke Sasaki has many years of experience in Sales Division and deep insight into this field, as well as
a wealth of experience relating to management through his duties as Representative Member of the Board and
Executive Vice President of NHK International Corporation, and Director of Planning and Control Department,
Suspension Spring Division, and accordingly, we request his reelection as a Member of the Board.
No.
Name
Career summary, position and areas of responsibility in the
Number of
Company's
(Date of birth)
Company and important concurrent positions
shares owned
Keiichiro Sue
Apr. 1984
Registered as Attorney at Law (a member of
(Male)
Dai-Ichi Tokyo Bar Association)
(July 27, 1957)
Joined the Nobuo Takai Law Firm
(66 years old)
Jan. 1989
Joined Matsuo & Kosugi
Oct. 1995
Registered as Attorney at Law in New York
State, USA
Jun. 2009
Partner of Blakemore & Mitsuki (present)
Jun. 2014
External Director of METAWATER Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2014
Corporate Auditor (External) of the Company
None
Jun. 2015
Member of the Board (External) of the
Company (present)
6
[Reelection]
[External]
[Independent]
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings
13/13 meetings
Reason for election and expected role
Since being appointed as Member of the Board (External) in 2015, Dr. Keiichiro Sue has appropriately fulfilled
the role of overseeing the execution of business, as well as having a wealth of experience as an attorney at law.
He has never in the past been directly involved in the management of a company except as an external officer.
However, we judge that he can be expected to provide objective opinions on the operation of a business
enterprise, and contribute to strengthening the corporate governance of the Company, and accordingly, we
request his reelection as a Member of the Board (External).
Katsuko Tanaka
Apr. 1970
Researcher, hygiene class, Okayama
(Female)
University Medical School (Worked in the
(September 3, 1945)
local hospital.)
(78 years old)
Jul. 1970
Medical license registration (No. 207731)
May 1976
Worked at Yokohama City Hall
May 1998
Mayor, Sakae Ward, Yokohama City
Apr. 2000
Director General, Social Welfare Bureau,
Yokohama City
Apr. 2004
Director General, Civic Affairs Bureau,
None
Yokohama City
Apr. 2006
Trustee and Secretary General of Public
7
University Corporation Yokohama City
[Reelection]
University
[External]
Apr. 2013
Chairperson of Yokohama City University
[Independent]
Jun. 2016
Member of the Board (External) of the
Attendance at Board of
Company (present)
Directors meetings
13/13 meetings
Reason for election and expected role
Since being appointed as Member of the Board (External) in 2016, Dr. Katsuko Tanaka has appropriately
fulfilled the role of overseeing the execution of business and she has extensive experience relating to
organizational management of public bodies. She has never in the past been directly involved in the
management of a company except as an external officer. However, we judge that she can be expected to
provide objective opinions on the operation of a business enterprise, and accordingly, we request her reelection
as a Member of the Board (External).
No.
Name
Career summary, position and areas of responsibility in the
Number of
Company's
(Date of birth)
Company and important concurrent positions
shares owned
Hiromi Tamakoshi
Oct. 1987
Joined Chuo Audit Corporation
(Female)
Apr. 1999
Registered as Attorney at Law (Kanagawa
(June 18, 1962)
Bar Association)
(61 years old)
Joined Ryoji Kimura Law Office
Apr. 2017
Auditor of Yokohama City University
Jun. 2020
Member of the Board (External) of the
Company (present)
Apr. 2021
Established Yokohama Nagomi Law Office
(present)
None
8
[Reelection]
[External]
[Independent]
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings
13/13 meetings
Reason for election and expected role
Since being appointed as Member of the Board (External) in 2020, Ms. Hiromi Tamakoshi has appropriately
fulfilled the role of overseeing the execution of business, as well as having a wealth of experience as an
attorney at law. She has never in the past been directly involved in the management of a company except as an
external officer. However, we judge that she can be expected to provide objective opinions on the operation of
a business enterprise, and contribute to strengthening the corporate governance of the Company, and
accordingly, we request her reelection as a Member of the Board (External).
Apr. 1981
Joined Nippon Univac Kaisha, Ltd.
Reiko Furukawa
(currently, BIPROGY Inc.)
Apr. 2005
General Manager of Service Department,
(Female)
Mechanical Solutions Division, Nihon
(February 12, 1959)
Unisys Excelutions, Ltd. (currently, UEL
(65 years old)
Corporation)
Apr. 2007
General Manager of Industry Development
Department
Apr. 2009
Executive Officer
Apr. 2011
General Manager of Outsourcing Planning
Department, MBK Outsourcing Center,
None
UNIADEX, Ltd
Apr. 2014
General Manager of Quality Assurance
9
Department
[New election]
Jul. 2017
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board
[External]
Member of UNIADEX, Ltd
[Independent]
Jun. 2022
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Attendance at Board of
(External) of the Company (present)
Director (Outsider) of Hanwa Co., Ltd.
Directors meetings
(present)
13/13 meetings
[Important concurrent positions outside the Company]
Director (Outsider) of Hanwa Co., Ltd.
Reason for election and expected role
Ms. Reiko Furukawa has extensive experience and deep insight into the management of business enterprises,
and since being appointed as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External) of the Company in 2022, she has
appropriately performed audits and can be expected to provide objective opinions on the operation of a
business enterprise and advice on overall management of the Company based on her experience, and
accordingly, we request her appointment as a Member of the Board (External).
