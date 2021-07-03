NHK Spring : Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's military sent emergency
rescuers to the central city of Atami on Saturday after
landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people
missing, public broadcaster NHK said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an
emergency task force to tackle the crisis, NHK added, as it
broadcast Twitter footage of floods that destroyed homes swept
away debris.
Social media images showed partially submerged cars and
rescue workers wading through waist-high water with a small life
raft.
The rainfall deluging the city since Friday has already
exceeded average July levels for the prefectures of Shizuoka,
where Atami is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa, NHK said.
