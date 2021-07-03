Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5991   JP3742600004

NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

(5991)
  Report
NHK Spring : Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK

07/03/2021 | 01:43am EDT
TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's military sent emergency rescuers to the central city of Atami on Saturday after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people missing, public broadcaster NHK said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to tackle the crisis, NHK added, as it broadcast Twitter footage of floods that destroyed homes swept away debris.

Social media images showed partially submerged cars and rescue workers wading through waist-high water with a small life raft.

The rainfall deluging the city since Friday has already exceeded average July levels for the prefectures of Shizuoka, where Atami is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa, NHK said. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 572 B 5 150 M 5 150 M
Net income 2021 9 500 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
Net cash 2021 23 187 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 207 B 1 858 M 1 862 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 18 419
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 907,00 JPY
Average target price 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Kayamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Sugiyama CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Kazumi Tamamura Chairman
Toshio Kazama General Manager-Research & Development
Keiichiro Sue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.28.11%1 888
HANON SYSTEMS3.38%8 119
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.26.26%6 111
BREMBO S.P.A.-0.93%4 178
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED27.01%3 575
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.60%2 377