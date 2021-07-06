Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5991   JP3742600004

NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

(5991)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NHK Spring : With an eye on elections, Japan's ruling party considers cash payouts in stimulus plan

07/06/2021 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* LDP policy head floats 100,000 yen cash payouts per citizen

* Finmin Aso seen resisting uniform payouts as source of debt

* Lawmakers call for more COVID-19 spending as elections loom

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan will consider a one-off cash payout of 100,000 yen ($901.55) to its low-income citizens to ease growing social disparity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, public broadcaster NHK quoted the country's ruling party policy chief as saying.

Hakubun Shimomura, the Liberal Democratic Party's policy research council chief, said he would propose the government include the cash payout in a fresh economic package and make it part of the party's pledge for general elections.

The general election is due later this year.

The comment from the Liberal Democratic Party's heavyweight raises the spectre of another large-scale fiscal stimulus at a time Finance Minister Taro Aso has voiced concern about the massive debt pile.

Shimomura said it would be hard for non-regular workers and single parent families to ride out the pandemic without financial assistance, NHK reported.

However, Aso has opposed uniform cash payouts, which he has repeatedly said would leave nothing but a debt pile for the future generations.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura left open the possibility of an extra spending plan down the road.

"We have coronavirus emergency reserves left worth 4 trillion yen, so would respond flexibly to take necessary steps with eyes on the economic situation," Nishimura told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Japan could craft an extra budget of around 10 trillion yen without issuing additional interest-bearing bonds thanks to tax overshoot from the last fiscal year as well as front-loading the issuance of rollover bonds and sales of treasury bills, said Chotaro Morita, chief bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Any bigger spending could entail fresh borrowing that would add to the industrial world's heaviest debt at over twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy, and would follow a hefty $3 trillion of COVID-19 stimulus deployed over the past year.

($1 = 110.9200 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Jane Wardell & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
12:07aNHK SPRING  : With an eye on elections, Japan's ruling party considers cash payo..
RE
05/27NHK SPRING  : Three crew missing after collision of Japanese cargo ship and tank..
RE
05/11Two Japanese regional banks eye tie-up to fight margin pressures
RE
05/08APPLE  : Dealing With The Aftermath
AQ
03/30NHK SPRING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/17SHIMANE BANK  : Japan Olympics minister Hashimoto preferred candidate to be new ..
RE
02/17REFILE-UPDATE 6-Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after se..
RE
01/11Japan PM says may widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges
RE
2020Japan's bird flu outbreak worsens, government orders disinfection of poultry ..
RE
2020Japan may ban sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in mid-2030s - media
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 572 B 5 159 M 5 159 M
Net income 2021 9 500 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net cash 2021 23 187 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 204 B 1 838 M 1 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 18 419
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NHK SPRING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 894,00 JPY
Average target price 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Kayamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Sugiyama CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Kazumi Tamamura Chairman
Toshio Kazama General Manager-Research & Development
Keiichiro Sue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.26.27%1 888
HANON SYSTEMS3.38%8 119
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.32.87%6 111
BREMBO S.P.A.-1.39%4 178
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED30.13%3 575
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.93%2 377