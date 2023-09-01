NHOA S.A., global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA S.A. forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices. NHOA S.A., with offices in France, Spain, the United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.