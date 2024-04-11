Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to fast and ultra-fast charging network for electric vehicles (“EV”), has been selected for the third time to receive a grant by the European Union under CEF Transport – Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (“AFIF”) – fifth cut-off date, the funding programme supporting European transport infrastructure, with the award, this time, of a €17.2 million grant.

Under the same European programme, second cut-off, Atlante had been awarded in 2022 with €23 million and again in September 2023, under the fourth cut-off, with an additional €49.9 million funding, totaling with this fifth cut-off, c. €90 million of funding. The selection has been approved by the EU Member States and by the European Commission.

Under this project, named AtlanteHIT, Atlante plans to install over 700 electrified parking slots, distributed among 44 fastcharging hubs, of which 32 for passenger cars and vans and 12 for heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks, buses and coaches.

Atlante’s latest funding reinforces its position as a comprehensive and active player in the EV charging ecosystem. Each new Atlante charging hub, situated along the trans-European transport road network (TEN-T), will feature 12 or 24 points of charge for light-duty vehicles hubs and 8 points of charge for heavy-duty vehicles hubs, making Atlante’s infrastructures a highly strategic addition to Italy’s EV landscape – which nowadays notably counts a limited fastcharging infrastructure.

Furthermore, by introducing fastcharging hubs dedicated to e-Trucks, Atlante is addressing also the high-emission segment of heavy-duty vehicles and taking a crucial step towards decarbonizing transport in Southern Europe.

Importantly, the AtlanteHIT project has been supported by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the Italian Implementing Partner, that confirms its role as a facilitator of access to European resources and development opportunities and as a lender in support of sustainable infrastructure development projects.

All Atlante charging hubs will be powered by 100% renewable energy and modular in design, allowing for flexibility and scalability. Each station will either come equipped with on-site battery storage or be readily adaptable for it, ensuring efficient management of peak charging hours. Additionally, the stations will harness on-site or off-site solar energy production. Once fully developed, all points of charge will fully integrate with National grids, forming one of the largest Virtual Power Plants globally.

Atlante’s mission is to empower people to move freely while enjoying a better and more sustainable future, in harmony with our planet and creating a spread network of fast and ultra-fast charging stations in Southern Europe is essential to support electric mobility, allowing EV drivers to charge their vehicles easily everywhere, in a matter of minutes rather than hours.

Consistently with the Amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document1, these €17.2 million from the European Union contribute towards the realization of one of the assumptions of the funding plan for Atlante’s objective of 22,000 points of charge by 2030, namely 30% of the annual Capex to be funded via public grants and funding programs.

“For the third time, Atlante has presented to the European Commission a convincing project to foster zero emission mobility in Southern Europe, once again leveraging on our innovative approach. With this third award, we reach an impressive €90 million of grants awarded overall to fast-track the deployment of 3,200 points of charge along Europe’s most important traffic axes. This strategic financial support amplifies our mission and solidifies our role as a pivotal player in the European green revolution. Backing up Atlante, the paramount support of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti clearly underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving ambitious environmental goals, as we all share the same planet and, in the end, the same goals, by not merely installing charging points but by crafting the arteries of the future's eco-friendly mobility network. Allow me to extend my gratitude to our partners and stakeholders who supported the project and to my colleagues who worked hard to prepare it, as this represents the fundamental drive to continue to forge paths towards a greener, more sustainable future”, commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

All the Atlante EV fastcharging stations will be accessible to people with reduced mobility, open 24/7 to all electric vehicles and compatible with every charging standard and service provider for electric mobility, while direct payment via credit and debit cards will be enabled through POS Terminals.

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

For further information, go towww.nhoagroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, and enhanced by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2,000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

1 filed under number D. 23-0366-A01 on August 28, 2023, sections 3.3.2 and 11.3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411731200/en/