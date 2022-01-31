|
NHOA : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
Disclaimer
Nhoa SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:21:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
40,0 M
44,9 M
44,9 M
|Net income 2021
|
-3,00 M
-3,37 M
-3,37 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
28,1 M
31,6 M
31,6 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-65,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
393 M
440 M
442 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|10,5x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|179
|Free-Float
|34,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NHOA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|
14,98 €
|Average target price
|
25,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
66,9%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|NHOA
|-13.01%
|427