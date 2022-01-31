Log in
    NHOA   FR0012650166

NHOA

(NHOA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NHOA : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Disclaimer

Nhoa SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -3,37 M -3,37 M
Net Debt 2021 28,1 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -65,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 393 M 440 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 34,9%
NHOA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NHOA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,98 €
Average target price 25,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlalberto Guglielminotti CEO, Executive Director, MD & General Manager
Ilaria Scarinci Chief Financial Officer
An Ping Chang Chairman
Daniele Rosati Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Andrea Rossi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NHOA-13.01%427
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-21.82%26 615
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-13.78%15 468
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-15.76%7 807
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.07%7 767
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-12.34%5 573