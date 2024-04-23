Atlante reached over 4,100 points of charge online and under construction, of which over 2,000 already serving EV drivers on a daily basis, doubling the online network in 12 months", commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group.

Free2move eSolutions keeps proceeding on its path in both Europe and USA and, after the €65 million sales in 2023, closes the first quarter with a 6 times growth year-on-year, with over €17 million revenues.

"After closing 2023 with over €270 million Revenues and reaching the EBITDA target, first quarter 2024 started with double-digit growth across all business units and revenues up +57% year-on-year to €58 million at Group level.

Of the PoC Online and Under Construction performance indicator the geographical and construction phase split are provided, including the AC points of charge, mainly coming from the KLC and Ressolar acquired networks.

The Q1 2024 Trading and Operational Update will be illustrated in the investor conference call scheduled on 24 April at 9:00am CEST. Dial-in details and presentation will be available on the corporate website nhoagroup.com

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA Group, with offices in France, Spain, UK, United States, Taiwan and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoagroup.com

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of NHOA. Although NHOA considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by NHOA with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the NHOA 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on April 12, 2024 (under number D.24-0279). Investors and NHOA shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavorable impact on NHOA.

These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the verbs or terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "build- up", "under discussion" or "potential customer", "should" or "will", "projects", "backlog" or "pipeline" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward- looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and that are to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the impacts of the war in Ukraine and the current economic situation pandemic on NHOA's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NHOA's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, NHOA's results of business development, operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations or could affect NHOA's ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of war in Ukraine and the current economic situation on NHOA's business, operations and employees. In addition, even if the NHOA's results of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the markets and the industry in which NHOA operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement. NHOA does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.