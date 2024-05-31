PRESS RELEASE

Atlante brings fast and ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles to Torino

Airport

After Linate, Malpensa, and Fiumicino, Atlante arrives in Turin with 19 fast and ultra-fast

charging points, powered by renewable energy and supported by storage systems

Milan, 31 May 2024 - Atlante, the company of NHOA Group dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging network, has won a tender issued by SAGAT S.p.A., the Italian company responsible for the management and development of Torino Airport, for the construction of the charging infrastructure in the airport hub in Turin.

In 2023, Piedmont airport broke all previously established traffic records, overcoming the 4.5 million passenger threshold for the first time. This tender is part of the broader sustainability strategy by SAGAT, called Torino Green Airport. Launched in 2021, the plan aims to manage infrastructure and airport operations in an energy-efficient manner, reducing consumption, increasing self-production from renewable sources, reducing emissions, and focusing on decarbonization, as well as waste, water, airport noise pollution, and green area management.

In this context, Atlante will install quick, fast, and ultra-fast charging stations at Torino Airport, powered 100% by renewable energy. The 19 electrified stalls, with the possibility of subsequent expansion, will be located in six areas of the airport, benefiting passengers and accompanying persons, rent-a-car services, and public mobility, with the goal of offering travelers and neighboring communities a simple and efficient charging experience while meeting the growing global energy demand. Atlante's charging points, accessible to people with reduced mobility, will be available 24/7 and open to all electric vehicles.

"We are proud to count among our successes one of the most important hubs in the northwest, which consolidates our position as a leader in the strategic airport sector. Thanks to our charging stations powered by renewable energy, we will contribute to the sustainability plan of Torino Airport, offering a valuable service to all travelers, users of the airport and the surrounding community, building a mobility ecosystem that enables charging of any electric vehicle in a few minutes", commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

Atlante's project includes the use of canopies and modular solutions, ranging from the 22kW quick charging to the 200kW ultra-fast charging, in various airport areas, as well as energy storage systems to handle peak demand times, and finally, the introduction of an innovative solution to prevent the unauthorized occupation of parking spaces. All these elements confirm Atlante's integrated technological approach, aiming to offer a seamless charging experience.

"We are happy that Atlante proves to be once again the ideal partner to support strategic infrastructures for the energy transition. Our strong presence in northern Italy and established leadership in airports make us proud promoters of sustainable mobility in the Piedmont area. This bond is further strengthened by Atlante's presence in Turin at the innovative urban district ToDream, the forefront of the integration of shopping, entertainment, sports, and services, which after one year decided to increase Atlante's charging points in its parking lots from 130 to 230, confirming our commitment to a sustainable and innovative future in close relation to the territory", commented Gabriele Tuccillo, CEO of Atlante Italia.

Technological innovation, the use of energy from renewable sources, as well as fast and intuitive user experience are at the core of Atlante's philosophy to create truly sustainable, zero-emission mobility that is accessible to everyone. The recent agreement with SAGAT for the electrification of Torino