This commissioning marks the roll-out of four stations to be operated by Atlante on the VINCI Autoroutes network, giving a total of 89 additional ultra-fast charging points to support the development of electric mobility in France, particularly on long-distance journeys.

With 100% of its service areas equipped with electric charging points, VINCI Autoroutes is continuing to deploy charging stations on its network to support the development of electric mobility. Atlante, the company of NHOA Group dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging networks, has just inaugurated its fastcharging station on the Vinci Autoroutes' Saint-Léger Ouest service area, located on the A10 highway, south of Saintes on the way to Bordeaux towards Paris. This inauguration celebrates the four stations that Atlante already deployed and is managing for VINCI Autoroutes, for a total of 89 ultra-fast charging points.

The Chavanon (A89, Corrèze) and Marguerittes Sud (A9, Gard) service areas, operational since the end of 2023, offer 25 and 24 ultra-fast charging points respectively. With 15 recharging points, the Meillac area (A10, Gironde), brought into service on 13 June on the A10 north of Bordeaux towards Paris, completes Atlante's offering on the VINCI Autoroutes network.

Last August, while these stations were being rolled out, Atlante installed temporary fast-charging stations equipped with an energy storage system. This technological solution, engineered by Atlante, made it possible to quickly offer a recharging solution while waiting for the definitive stations to be brought into service.

New-generation environmentally friendly charging stations

These 4 new stations, open 24 hours a day, are accessible to all electric vehicles and compatible with all charging standards. Their design has been carefully conceived to limit the environmental impact of the construction work carried out by Bouygues Energies & Services and Colas, two Equans France entities. Bouygues Energies & Services oversaw the sizing and commissioning of the entire installation, while Colas managed the surfacing and installation of draining paving stones to reduce soil sealing. All the stations feature canopies to shelter drivers, lit by discreet LEDs to easily indicate available parking slots, thus reducing light pollution and the site's energy footprint.

Payment at the Atlante charging stations can be made by credit card or with one of the passes available on the GIREVE roaming platform, including the Ulys Electric pass.

"This inauguration in Saint-Léger celebrates an important success story for Atlante and for our partnership with Vinci Autoroutes. This installation, in conjunction with the other fastcharging stations on Vinci network, represents a crucial step in our mission to expand our ultra-fast charging network across Southern Europe, in particular on highways, facilitating long-distance travel for electric vehicle owners", said Jacques Galvani, CEO of Atlante France.

"After equipping 100% of the VINCI Autoroutes service areas with electric charging stations since the summer of 2023, we are now continuing the deployment of a diversified and scalable ultra-fast charging service to support electric

vehicle drivers in their travels," says Raphaël Ventre, Director of Marketing and Services at VINCI Autoroutes. "The

arrival of Atlante's charging stations allows us to significantly increase the number of ultra-fast charging points in our service areas and meet the growing needs of our customers".

A system to keep customers informed in real time:

VINCI Autoroutes Radio (107.7) and its application

3605, the 24/7 customer service (free service + call charge)

The free Ulys smartphone application: real-time traffic information

real-time traffic information The www.vinci-autoroutes.com

Twitter accounts: @VINCIAutoroutes

Contacts

VINCI Autoroutes:

Julien Leclaire, 06 58 45 86 16, julien.leclaire@vinci-autoroutes.com

Raphaëlle Montagu-Dardaine,06 34 38 55 13, raphaelle.montagu-dardaine@vinci-autoroutes.com

Press Office Atlante France:

Roxane Planas, +33 6 37 05 84 42

Charlotte Le Barbier, +33 6 78 37 27 60

Renault Enguerand, Image7, atlante@image7.fr