PRESS RELEASE Published NHOA Group 2023 Sustainability Report Sustainability led by People and for People Paris, 15 July 2024 - NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) has published today its 2023 Sustainability Report. Sustainability has always been the main focus for NHOA Group and is deeply rooted in the nature of its business units, all dedicated to a single mission: enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping a better future for next generations so that they can live in harmony with our planet. NHOA Group accelerates the energy transition every day through: renewable energy storage systems, through NHOA Energy , with over 2GWh of projects across 5 continents; and

renewable energy storage systems, through NHOA Energy, with over 2GWh of projects across 5 continents; and electric mobility with Free2move eSolutions, the joint venture with Stellantis, and Atlante, one of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging networks in Europe for electric vehicles, with over 2,000 charging points online across Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal. Pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Sustainability Strategy is rooted in two pillars, People and Innovation while also recognizing that Innovation cannot exist without People. "In less than a decade, NHOA has turned from a Polytechnic spin-off generating a few hundred thousand euros to a group with over 270 million revenues, thanks to a team that today counts nearly 600 extraordinary people of over 40 nationalities. Our strong attention to people development, combined with 52% of the management team being women, makes it that NHOA is setting new growth and value standards. This 2023 Sustainability Report is a summary of this growth and proof of our commitment to sustainability and new generations. The dedication and passion of our People make NHOA a place where excellence thrives and harmony prevails. Through the NHOA Élite Program, we are nurturing tomorrow's leaders and promoting a culture rooted in Leadership, Commitment and Perseverance, as well as Harmony. Together, we are creating a better future where sustainability is led by People and for People," commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Founder and CEO of NHOA Group. NHOA's Sustainability Strategy is built around enhancing people both inside and outside the company. In 2023, NHOA launched an ambitious employee policy, the People Strategy, aimed at all employees and extending its application beyond the organization through Diversity & Inclusion-Driven Education and Give Back to Communities initiatives developed or supported by NHOA. With the People Strategy rooted in the values of inclusion and diversity, physical and mental wellbeing of employees, NHOA has created one of the most advanced corporate welfare and wellbeing programs in Europe, the NHOA Élite Program, which forms an integral part of the employee policy and provides all employees with the tools to become élite leaders in their respective fields. Integrating passion and commitment within a broader focus on holistic wellbeing, the People Strategy aims to create an environment that fosters excellence and leadership, embracing integration and equal opportunities for all employees, allowing them to thrive in both their professional and personal lives. The NHOA Élite Program was inspired by a dual consideration. Firstly, 80% of managerial responsibilities involve managing people and emotions, areas where training and education are virtually non-existent within traditional companies. Secondly, scientific research highlights the impact of digitalization over the past decade, particularly on Generation Z, with studies stating how digitalization has profoundly affected their emotional and psychological wellbeing. At the same time, Generation Z is entering the job market, placing a strong emphasis on corporate values, mission, and social commitment to local communities. These reflections led to the creation of the People Strategy and the NHOA Élite Program, recognizing the need for an employee policy focused on these critical aspects for the growth of a new generation of leaders.

PRESS RELEASE social commitment to local communities. These reflections led to the creation of the People Strategy and the NHOA Élite Program, recognizing the need for an employee policy focused on these critical aspects for the growth of a new generation of leaders. The NHOA Élite Program offers comprehensive training and support from world-class experts in physical and mental wellbeing, along with performance optimization training. The main goal is to promote a culture of excellence, harmony, and balance within every business unit. For this reason, the program provides all employees with access to training, coaching, and support developed in élite contexts, overseen by the Technical Director of the program, Alessandro Serra, former Head Coach of National World Cup Teams, and Katia Santus, former Alpine Skiing World Cup athlete and national instructor. The over 50 initiatives offered by the NHOA Élite Program, which saw participation from over 83% of employees, are structured on four pillars: diversity and inclusion, physical wellbeing, mental balance, and performance optimization. With more than 40 nationalities represented within the company, diversity and inclusion are the foundations of daily life at NHOA. For this reason, Daniele Cassioli, the most successful Paralympic athlete in history with 28 world titles, was chosen as Ambassador for diversity and inclusion and, through NHOA Ski Team, also two other exceptional athletes, Martina Vozza, the youngest athlete of the Italian Paralympic National Team, and her guide Ylenia Sabidussi. These are not sponsorship initiatives but true involvement of Paralympic athletes in the company's life to inspire NHOA employees towards the values of sustainability, passion, commitment, and perseverance, in line with the Group's culture and value framework. Corporate life is also filled with weekly opportunities where high-profile athletic trainers organize activities for employees' physical wellbeing directly in the office, from postural and genetic tests followed by dedicated athletic programming coordinated by Marco Tagliaferri, to in-office workouts with Stefania Bianchini, and nordic walking, close to company locations. On issues related to mental balance, NHOA Group provides its employees and their families with over 60 professionals from the Progetto Psiche, including psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, neuropsychiatrists, speech therapists, and nutritionists who offer continuous training services, mental wellbeing workshops, a psychological helpdesk, an anti-violence helpdesk, and individual therapy sessions focused on prevention and awareness. Regarding performance optimization, which is as crucial in a high-growth company as in personal life, NHOA Group has adopted the S.F.E.R.A. Model through which the entire management team of NHOA Group companies is trained, with the direct involvement of the model's creator, Giuseppe Vercelli, Professor of Psychology at the University of Turin, Head of the Psychological Area of Juventus F.C., FISI, and the official psychologist of CONI for 5 Olympic Games, along with his entire team. The NHOA Élite Program also extends to initiatives developed or supported by NHOA that embrace communities and educate on diversity and inclusion. Among these is the NHOA Ski Team, a unique social project with the ambition to become a national educational model for all sports clubs that feel the responsibility to raise young people in a context of excellence, balance, and inclusion. The project, at the Italian level, started in Piedmont and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and is expanding to Veneto with the NHOA Game Academy led by Giulia Gianesini, former World Cup athlete, national instructor, and Technical Director of the Veneto Committee. Commitment to people and communities is essential as it represents the foundation of a positive and sustainable corporate culture. For these reasons, NHOA Group employees have the opportunity to participate in activities with blind children and athletes from the Real Eyes Sport Association and to