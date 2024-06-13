PRESS RELEASE

NHOA has been informed of TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd's (f/k/a Taiwan Cement Corporation) intention to file a simplified tender offer for the NHOA shares, with a view to delisting NHOA

Paris, June 13 2024 - NHOA has been informed of the intention of TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd, NHOA's indirect majority shareholder, to file a simplified tender offer for the NHOA shares at a price of EUR 1.10 per share and, if the legal conditions are met at the end of the offer, to request the implementation of a squeeze-out.

NHOA S.A. (EURONEXT PARIS: NHOA.PA) ("NHOA" or the "Company") has taken note of the intention of TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd ("TCC"), NHOA's indirect majority shareholder through Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. ("TCEH"), to file a simplified tender offer for the NHOA shares, at a price of EUR 1.10 per NHOA share (the "Tender Offer"). The Company also noted TCC's intention to request, indirectly through TCEH, the implementation of a squeeze-out if the legal conditions are met. The squeeze-out would result in the delisting of the Company's shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

As of the date hereof, TCC, indirectly through TCEH, holds 244,557,486 NHOA shares, representing c. 88.87% of NHOA's share capital and theoretical voting rights.

In accordance with the general regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), the Company's Board of Directors will form soon an ad hoc committee composed of independent directors. The Company's Board of Directors will also, on the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, appoint an independent expert in charge of providing a fairness opinion (attestation d'équité) on the contemplated Tender Offer.

Once the proposed Tender Offer is filed with the AMF by TCEH, the Company's Board of Directors will meet in due course, after reviewing the independent expert's report and the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, to issue a reasoned opinion on the contemplated Tender Offer. This reasoned opinion and the independent expert's report will be included in the draft response document to be filed with the AMF.

It is reminded that as part of the last c. EUR 250 million rights issue of the Company completed in September 2023, the subscription price for the new NHOA shares amounted to EUR 1.00 per share (EUR 0.20 of nominal value and EUR 0.80 of issue premium).

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation to sell NHOA shares in any country, including France. There is no certainty that the simplified tender offer mentioned above will be filed or opened. Under French law, the offer can only be made in accordance with the offer documentation, which must contain the full terms and conditions of the offer. The offer documentation must be submitted to the AMF for review, and the offer may not be opened until the AMF has issued a clearance decision (déclaration de conformité). Any decision relating to the offer must be based exclusively on the information contained in the offer documentation.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The offer will not be addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and will not be accepted from any country where the offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply. The Company declines all responsibility for any breach of these restrictions by any person whatsoever.

