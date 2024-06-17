PRESS RELEASE

Proposed Simplified Tender Offer by TCC on NHOA

NHOA's Board of Directors appoints Ledouble as independent expert

Paris, 17 June 2024 - NHOA S.A. (EURONEXT PARIS: NHOA.PA) ("NHOA" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has, on the recommendation of its ad hoc committee, appointed Ledouble, represented by Mr. Olivier Cretté and Ms. Stéphanie Guillaumin, partners, as independent expert. This appointment was made pursuant to Article 261-1,I-1° and II of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF").

NHOA's Board of Directors had previously designated its independent members, namely Ms. Chen Ming Chang, Mr. Romualdo Cirillo, Mr. Luigi Michi, Ms. Cynthia A. Utterback and Ms. Veronica Vecchi, as members of an ad hoc committee pursuant to article 261-1 III of the AMF's General Regulations. The ad hoc committee will monitor the works of the independent expert in accordance with applicable regulations.

This follows the announcement, on June 13, 2024, of the intention of TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd ("TCC"), NHOA's indirect majority shareholder through Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. ("TCEH"), to file a simplified tender offer for NHOA's shares (the "Tender Offer"), to be followed by a squeeze- out if the legal conditions are met (the "Squeeze-out").

Ledouble will draw up a fairness opinion (attestation d'équité) on the proposed Tender Offer, as well as on the Squeeze-out, in accordance with article 262-1 of the General Regulations of the AMF. Once the proposed Tender Offer is filed with the AMF by TCEH, the Company's Board of Directors will meet in due course, after reviewing the independent expert's report and the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, to issue a reasoned opinion on the contemplated Tender Offer. This reasoned opinion and the independent expert's report will be included in the draft response document to be filed with the AMF.

Contact of the independent expert

Cabinet Ledouble

8, rue Halévy 75009 Paris

Mr. Olivier Cretté: ocrette@ledouble.fr

Ms. Stéphanie Guillaumin: sguillaumin@ledouble.fr

* * *

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation to sell NHOA shares in any country, including France. There is no certainty that the simplified tender offer mentioned above will be filed or opened. Under French law, the offer can only be made in accordance with the offer documentation, which must contain the full terms and conditions of the offer. The offer documentation must be submitted to the AMF for review, and the offer may not be opened until the AMF has issued a clearance decision (déclaration de conformité). Any decision relating to the offer must be based exclusively on the information contained in the offer documentation.

The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The offer will not be addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and will not be accepted from any country where the offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply. The Company declines all responsibility for any breach of these restrictions by any person whatsoever.