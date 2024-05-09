NHOA: acquisition of 100% of Atlante Infra Portugal finalized
This final step, which took place after the usual approvals and regulatory clearances were obtained, follows Atlante's acquisition of an initial 60% stake in December 2022, finalized in February 2023.
'The closing of this acquisition confirms Atlante's position as a major player in Portugal and brings the company closer to its ambition of becoming the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe', explains NHOA.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction