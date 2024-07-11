NHOA: agreement between Atlante and Aldi in Spain

NHOA announces that its subsidiary Atlante has signed an agreement with Aldi to install and operate fast-charging points for electric vehicles in its supermarkets in Spain, in order to improve the service offered in their parking lots.



They have initially selected 80 supermarkets, with the possibility of more to follow. The chargers, ranging from 90kW to 120kW, will enable users to fully charge their vehicles, particularly while shopping.



Each new fast-charging station will accommodate between two and four charging points. In addition, Atlante brings to the partnership its expertise in energy storage, enabling the infrastructure to expand rapidly as usage increases.



