NHOA: agreement between Atlante and Aldi in Spain
They have initially selected 80 supermarkets, with the possibility of more to follow. The chargers, ranging from 90kW to 120kW, will enable users to fully charge their vehicles, particularly while shopping.
Each new fast-charging station will accommodate between two and four charging points. In addition, Atlante brings to the partnership its expertise in energy storage, enabling the infrastructure to expand rapidly as usage increases.
