NHOA: battery storage project in Sicily

July 18, 2024

NHOA Energy announces that it is working on a battery storage project of around 50MWh awarded by ERG, built to support its existing wind farm at Vicari, in the province of Palermo in Sicily.



The synergy between the wind farm and the storage system will increase the efficiency of renewable energy production, and at the same time ensure a more stable and reliable power supply.



The battery storage project will be equipped with NHOA Energy's latest technology to meet Terna grid regulations for storage systems. It comes with a five-year operation and maintenance contract.



