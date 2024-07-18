NHOA: battery storage project in Sicily
The synergy between the wind farm and the storage system will increase the efficiency of renewable energy production, and at the same time ensure a more stable and reliable power supply.
The battery storage project will be equipped with NHOA Energy's latest technology to meet Terna grid regulations for storage systems. It comes with a five-year operation and maintenance contract.
