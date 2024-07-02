NHOA: joint venture with Banque des Territoires

NHOA has announced that its subsidiary Atlante France and Banque des Territoires have joined forces to create a joint venture, named Alpis, to deploy and operate more than 500 fast charging points for electric vehicles.



This project is in line with Europe's and France's objectives of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and with strong commitments such as the widespread sale of electric vehicles by 2035.



Alpis is backed by 40 million euros in equity, 51% provided by Atlante and 49% by Banque des Territoires. In addition, Banque des Territoires has helped Atlante obtain around 50 million euros in subsidies across four countries.



