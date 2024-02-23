NHOA, a company specializing in energy storage and electric mobility, has reported net income of -46.1 million euros for its 2023 financial year, compared with -52.2 million for the previous year.

EBITDA (including its charging point subsidiary Atlante) improved from -32.9 to -14.4 million euros year-on-year, and even reached +3.8 million excluding Atlante.

Sales and other income rose by 65% to 273 million euros, mainly due to the 205 million euros generated by its subsidiary NHOA Energy with projects in Taiwan and Australia.

