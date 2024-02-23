NHOA: reduced losses in 2023
EBITDA (including its charging point subsidiary Atlante) improved from -32.9 to -14.4 million euros year-on-year, and even reached +3.8 million excluding Atlante.
Sales and other income rose by 65% to 273 million euros, mainly due to the 205 million euros generated by its subsidiary NHOA Energy with projects in Taiwan and Australia.
