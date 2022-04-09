NHOA : together with the Arma dei Carabinieri for the relaunch of the Mottarone territory

Stresa (VCO), 9 April 2022 - NHOA joins the environmental initiative of the Mottarone mountain promoted by the Arma dei Carabinieri, Italian National gendarmerie, as a sign of its engagement towards the communities in which operates.

With the aim of giving a positive message and relaunching this territory, the Carabinieri on April 9 replanted the 90 trees cut in 2021 after the tragedy of the cable car, while NHOA Group will donate a charging station for electric vehicles to encourage sustainable tourism and zero-emissions mobility.

The young talents of the Goga ski club, which NHOA keeps on supporting in their competitions, participated in this initiative planting the first trees together with Carabinieri and local authorities.

Following the tree planting ceremony, Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante - the Global Business Line and Charging Network of NHOA Group - presented the charging device by Free2move eSolutions (the joint venture between Stellantis and NHOA) that will be installed after obtaining all permits to allow the free charging of all the electric vehicles. Mr. Terranova also made a symbolic plug-in of one of the Carabinieri's full electric vehicles together with Colonel Alberto Cicognani and other representatives of the corps.

"NHOA Group's mission is to promote energy transition and sustainable mobility with sincere attention and respect for the territories and communities in which it operates; this is why we decided to join the initiative carried out by the Arma dei Carabinieri by donating a charging station for electric vehicles" said Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante. "Today we give new energy to this area heavily affected by a tragedy; while we can do nothing to soothe the pain of those directly affected, we can contribute to support this community with a new beginning in the name of sustainability".

Atlante, already present on Lake Maggiore with a charging station in Stresa, is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, fully integrated with the electric grid, enabled by renewables, and supported by storage systems.

NHOA Group believes that this initiative and general commitment will give new impulse to the Mottarone area wishing it to become a conscious tourism model, respectful of the environment and aimed at promoting the local communities.