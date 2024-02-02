NHOA: towards an Atlante-REN partnership in Portugal
Speed-E is an innovative solution that enables electric vehicles to be charged via a direct connection to the electricity transmission grid, i.e. to extra-high voltage transmission lines.
By enabling this connection, the solution not only provides significant power for electric vehicle charging, but also enables the expansion of charging infrastructures in locations where the transmission network is present.
