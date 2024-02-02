NHOA: towards an Atlante-REN partnership in Portugal

NHOA announces that its subsidiary Atlante has signed a memorandum of understanding with REN, the Portuguese electricity grid operator, to develop five projects in Portugal using the Speed-E grid connection solution, in Atlante fast charging stations.



Speed-E is an innovative solution that enables electric vehicles to be charged via a direct connection to the electricity transmission grid, i.e. to extra-high voltage transmission lines.



By enabling this connection, the solution not only provides significant power for electric vehicle charging, but also enables the expansion of charging infrastructures in locations where the transmission network is present.



