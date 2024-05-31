NHOA wins contract for Turin airport

NHOA announces that its subsidiary Atlante, dedicated to fast and ultra-fast charging networks for electric vehicles, has won the tender for the construction of charging infrastructures at the Turin airport hub.



Powered 100% by renewable energy, the 19 charging points, with the possibility of later extension, will be located in six areas of the airport, for the benefit of passengers and attendants, car rental companies and public mobility.



The proposed project includes the use of canopies and modular solutions, energy storage systems to manage peak demand, and finally, an innovative solution to prevent the unauthorized occupation of parking spaces.



