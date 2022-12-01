Advanced search
    533098   INE848E01016

NHPC LIMITED

(533098)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
42.05 INR   -1.41%
02:06aIndia to launch fourth tranche of BHARAT Bond ETF on Friday
RE
11/11Transcript : NHPC Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11NHPC Sees Growth in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue
MT
India to launch fourth tranche of BHARAT Bond ETF on Friday

12/01/2022 | 02:06am EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The fourth tranche of India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to be launched this week, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which manages the ETF, said on Thursday.

The new fund offer of the ETF, which invests only in AAA-rated corporate bonds issued by state-run companies, will open on Dec. 2 and close for subscription on Dec. 8.

The first offering of the ETF was launched in late 2019.

Through the latest tranche, Edelweiss Mutual Fund plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($123.29 million), with a greenshoe option to retain an additional 40 billion rupees.

This series will mature in April 2033 and offer a yield-to-maturity of 7.50%, the fund house said.

The latest ETF will include papers issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, National Highways Authority of India, Power Finance Corp and NTPC among others.

Edelweiss, which designs and manages ETFs on behalf of the government, has so far launched ETFs through three tranches with total assets under management of over 500 billion rupees.

In the last one year these ETFs have generated returns in the range of 2% to 4% as on Nov. 30, the fund house said.

Fund managers have said returns on debt schemes have been impacted this year due to aggressive rate hikes from the central bank.

($1 = 81.1120 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NHPC LIMITED -1.41% 42.05 End-of-day quote.35.86%
NTPC LTD -0.20% 171.8 Delayed Quote.38.42%
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.18% 137.5 Delayed Quote.13.49%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 2.14% 224 End-of-day quote.9.62%
REC8.1924 0.45% 110.8 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 96 165 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
Net income 2023 34 012 M 418 M 418 M
Net Debt 2023 272 B 3 341 M 3 341 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,50%
Capitalization 422 B 5 186 M 5 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,22x
EV / Sales 2024 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 092
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart NHPC LIMITED
NHPC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NHPC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,05 INR
Average target price 47,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yamuna Kumar Chaubey Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendra Prasad Goyal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rupa Deb Secretary & Compliance Officer
Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar Independent Director
Amit Kansal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NHPC LIMITED35.86%5 186
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-6.52%67 892
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.48.68%25 907
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-15.67%13 286
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED0.93%7 580
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.56%7 419