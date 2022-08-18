Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NHPC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533098   INE848E01016

NHPC LIMITED

(533098)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
34.65 INR   +1.76%
11:35aIndian firm to develop Nepal hydropower plant left by China
RE
08/10NHPC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10NHPC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian firm to develop Nepal hydropower plant left by China

08/18/2022 | 11:35am EDT
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal has signed a pact with an Indian company NHPC to develop a hydroelectric plant in the west of the nation years after a Chinese firm backed out, officials said on Thursday.

Nepal has opened its rivers, which it sees as having a combined potential to generate more than 42,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power, to foreign players to develop its economy and export electricity to narrow the trade deficit of more than $13 billion.

Officials said India's NHPC Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday allowing it to study details like feasibility, environmental impact, inundation of land and construction costs for two projects - West Seti (750 megawatts) and SR 6 (450 megwatts).

Both plants are to be located on the West Seti River in Nepal's least developed far western region.

China's biggest hydropower developer, Three Gorges International Corp, was previously lined up to develop the West Seti plant, but Nepal scrapped the deal in 2017 amid haggling over the terms, officials said.

"After decades of delays we would not have plunged into another uncertainty," chief executive officer Sushil Bhatta of the state-run Investment Board Nepal told Reuters.

"NHPC has a good track record of developing such projects in similar terrain in neighbouring areas in India and has the potential to ensure India's market for electricity," he said, adding that he hoped for more projects in the region.

Abhay Kumar Singh, managing director of NHPC Ltd, was similarly optimistic.

"When we enter a project, we complete it," he said.

India is already constructing a 900 MW hydropower project on the Arun River in east Nepal at a cost $1.04 billion.

China and India usually jostle for influence in Nepal.

Currently Nepal generates about 2,000 megawatts, or less than 5% of its total hydroelectric potential, due to a lack of funds, technical know-how and the absence of political consensus on how to develop the resource.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 104 B 1 310 M 1 310 M
Net income 2023 36 719 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2023 245 B 3 089 M 3 089 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,48x
Yield 2023 6,27%
Capitalization 348 B 4 384 M 4 384 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 092
Free-Float 27,3%
Technical analysis trends NHPC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,65 INR
Average target price 38,98 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abhay Kumar Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendra Prasad Goyal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yamuna Kumar Chaubey Executive Director & Technical Director
Rupa Deb Secretary & Compliance Officer
Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NHPC LIMITED10.02%4 308
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.3.79%79 015
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.55.10%28 238
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.10.84%18 408
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED10.31%8 646
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.2.64%8 337