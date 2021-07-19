NHS Industries Appoints Natasha Sever as CFO, Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHS INDUSTRIES LTD. (CSE: NHS) (OTC: NNHHF) (THE “COMPANY” OR “NHS”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Sever as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Ms. Sever is a CPA designated in both Canada and Australia with a BCom from Edith Cowan University. She joins the company with more than 10 years of experience in senior finance roles over a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, technology, mining and retail, most recently leading the finance department at Squish Candies; a Canadian Candy manufacturer offering vegan-alternative, plant-based products available online and at 240 retail locations across Canada including Saks OFF 5th, Hudson Bay Company and David’s Tea. Ms. Sever has held officer positions at a number of publicly listed companies in both Canada and Australia and has a proven record of working in alignment with and to the benefit of the board and associated stakeholders. Her extensive experience with company financings as well as ASX, TSX and CSE regulatory compliance will serve to ensure the company manages its affairs in a transparent and proper fashion.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Anthony Chan as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chan shall remain on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Name Change

Further, the Board has approved a name change of the Company from “NHS Industries Ltd.” to “Feel Foods Ltd.” and the ticker symbol in which it trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) to “FEEL”. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number. The name change remains subject to CSE approval.

Finder’s Fee Correction

Further to the Company’s news release dated June 28, 2021, the Company wishes to correct the terms of 390,915 finder’s warrants issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement closed on June 28, 2021. 390,915 finder’s warrants shall be exercisable into one unit (a “Unit”) for a period of 24 months at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 in year one and $0.45 in year two, subject to accelerated expiry as outlined in the June 28 news release.

