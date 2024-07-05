NI Holdings, Inc.

On June 30, 2024 (the "Closing Date"), NI Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") completed the previously announced transaction with Scott Insurance Holdings, LLC, ("Scott Insurance Holdings") to sell its subsidiary, Westminster American Insurance Company ("Westminster"), to Scott Insurance Holdings, for a cash purchase price of $10.5 million (collectively, the "Transaction") pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated May 7, 2024, by and between the Company and Scott Insurance Holdings. The Transaction is subject to certain post-closing adjustments pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, including a post-closing payment to or from the Company based on the ending statutory surplus balance of Westminster.

The Transaction constituted a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. Based upon the magnitude of the disposition and because the Company is exiting the majority of its commercial insurance operations, the disposition represents a significant strategic shift that will have a material effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the Transaction meets the definition of a discontinued operation, as defined by Accounting Standards Codification 205-20 - Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations, and, after the date of the Transaction, the historical financial results of Westminster will be reflected in our consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for all applicable periods presented.

The following unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are intended to show how the transaction might have affected the historical financial statements of the Company if the transaction had been completed at an earlier time as indicated therein. The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and were derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and are being presented to give effect to the sale of Westminster. The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are derived from and should be read in conjunction with:

i. The accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements;

ii The audited historical financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the accompanying notes, and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 9, 2022;

iii The audited historical financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the accompanying notes, and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2023;

iv. The audited historical financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the accompanying notes, and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024; and

v. The unaudited interim historical consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the accompanying notes, and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024.

The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are based on available information and assumptions that the Company's management believes are reasonable as of the date of this filing. The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as well as the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021 present the Company's results as if the transaction had occurred immediately prior to January 1, 2021. The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024 reflects the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity as if the transaction had occurred on March 31, 2024.

Article 11 of Regulation S-X requires that pro forma financial information include the following pro forma adjustments to the historical financial statements of the registrant:

· Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Adjustments that reflect only the application of required accounting to the acquisition, disposition, or other transaction.

· Autonomous Entity Adjustments - Adjustments that are necessary to reflect the operations and financial position of the registrant if the registrant was previously part of another entity. There are no autonomous entity adjustments included in the pro forma financial information since the Company currently operates, and after the completion of the transaction will continue to operate, as an independent, standalone entity.

In addition, Regulation S-X permits registrants to reflect adjustments that depict synergies and dis-synergies of the acquisitions and dispositions for which pro forma effect is being given in our disclosures as management adjustments. The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements do not include management adjustments to reflect any potential synergies that may be achievable, or dis-synergy costs that may occur, in connection with the sale of Westminster. The Company has determined not to reflect such adjustments because it does not believe presenting such adjustments would enhance an understanding of the pro forma effects of the transaction.

The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are presented for informational purposes only and are based upon estimates by the Company's management, which are based upon available information and certain assumptions that the Company's management believes are reasonable as of the date of this filing. The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are not intended to be indicative of the actual financial position or results of operations that would have been achieved had the transaction been consummated as of the periods indicated above, nor does it purport to indicate results which may be attained in the future. Actual amounts could differ materially from these estimates.

Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except par value)

As Reported

(a) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments

(b) Pro Forma Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,518 $ (13,387 ) $ 55,131 Fixed income securities, at fair value (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2024) 349,772 (57,070 ) 292,702 Equity securities, at fair value 29,650 (6,146 ) 23,504 Other investments 2,006 - 2,006 Total cash and investments 449,946 (76,603 ) 373,343 Premiums and agents' balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $224 at March 31, 2024) 79,706 (19,728 ) 59,978 Deferred policy acquisition costs 36,565 (7,617 ) 28,948 Reinsurance premiums receivable 2,985 (3,441 ) (456 ) Reinsurance recoverables on losses (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at March 31, 2024) 49,484 (43,138 ) 6,346 Accrued investment income 2,923 (522 ) 2,401 Property and equipment, net 9,708 (2,356 ) 7,352 Deferred income taxes 8,313 837 9,150 Receivable from Federal Crop Insurance Corporation 13,913 - 13,913 Goodwill and other intangibles 9,933 (7,205 ) 2,728 Other assets 11,049 (50 ) 10,999 Total assets $ 674,525 $ (159,823 ) $ 514,702 Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 225,006 $ (104,475 ) $ 120,531 Unearned premiums 171,418 (37,690 ) 133,728 Income tax payable 2,454 (228 ) 2,226 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,801 (2,989 ) 16,812 Total liabilities 418,679 (145,382 ) 273,297 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized: 25,000,000 shares; issued: 23,000,000 shares; and outstanding: 2024 - 20,629,454 shares, 2023 - 20,599,908 shares 230 - 230 Additional paid-in capital 96,320 - 96,320 Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (698 ) - (698 ) Retained earnings 218,451 (18,696 ) 199,755 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (23,858 ) 4,255 (19,603 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2024 - 2,300,751 shares, 2023 - 2,330,297 shares (34,599 ) - (34,599 ) Non-controlling interest - - - Total shareholders' equity 255,846 (14,441 ) 241,405 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 674,525 $ (159,823 ) $ 514,702

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported

(a) Transaction Accounting Adjustments

(c) Pro Forma Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 85,557 $ (15,673 ) $ 69,884 Fee and other income 412 (8 ) 404 Net investment income 3,553 (798 ) 2,755 Net investment gains 1,828 (372 ) 1,456 Total revenues 91,350 (16,851 ) 74,499 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 52,209 (12,065 ) 40,144 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 20,663 (3,846 ) 16,817 Other underwriting and general expenses 10,298 (1,593 ) 8,705 Total expenses 83,170 (17,504 ) 65,666 Income before income taxes 8,180 653 8,833 Income tax expense 1,761 94 1,855 Net income 6,419 559 6,978 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - - - Net income attributable to NI Holdings, Inc. $ 6,419 $ 559 $ 6,978 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.02 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.03 $ 0.33 Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding used in basic per common share calculations 20,932,774 - 20,932,774 Dilutive securities 113,305 - 113,305 Weighted average common shares used in diluted per common share calculations 21,046,079 - 21,046,079

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the year ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported

(a) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments

(c) Pro Forma Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 351,137 $ (59,020 ) $ 292,117 Fee and other income 1,978 (38 ) 1,940 Net investment income 10,456 (2,422 ) 8,034 Net investment gains 2,124 (195 ) 1,929 Total revenues 365,695 (61,675 ) 304,020 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 244,412 (57,896 ) 186,516 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 82,991 (15,359 ) 67,632 Other underwriting and general expenses 35,799 (6,474 ) 29,325 Goodwill impairment charge 6,756 (6,756 ) - Total expenses 369,958 (86,485 ) 283,473 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,263 ) 24,810 20,547 Income tax expense 963 3,352 4,315 Net income (loss) (5,226 ) 21,458 16,232 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 250 - 250 Net income (loss) attributable to NI Holdings, Inc. $ (5,476 ) $ 21,458 $ 15,982 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.76 Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 1.01 $ 0.75 Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding used in basic per common share calculations 21,159,073 - 21,159,073 Dilutive securities - - 76,532 Weighted average common shares used in diluted per common share calculations 21,159,073 - 21,235,605

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the year ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported

(a) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments

(c) Pro Forma Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 328,290 $ (56,550 ) $ 271,740 Fee and other income 1,453 (72 ) 1,381 Net investment income 7,820 (1,184 ) 6,636 Net investment gains (13,126 ) 1,151 (11,975 ) Total revenues 324,437 (56,655 ) 267,782 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 294,432 (52,682 ) 241,750 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 66,803 (13,199 ) 53,604 Other underwriting and general expenses 32,231 (6,927 ) 25,304 Total expenses 393,466 (72,808 ) 320,658 Loss before income taxes (69,029 ) 16,153 (52,876 ) Income tax benefit (15,254 ) 4,150 (11,104 ) Net loss (53,775 ) 12,003 (41,772 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (679 ) - (679 ) Net loss attributable to NI Holdings, Inc. $ (53,096 ) $ 12,003 $ (41,093 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (2.49 ) $ 0.56 $ (1.93 ) Diluted $ (2.49 ) $ 0.56 $ (1.93 ) Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding used in basic per common share calculations 21,333,389 - 21,333,389 Dilutive securities - - - Weighted average common shares used in diluted per common share calculations 21,333,389 - 21,333,389

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As Reported

(a) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments

(c) Pro Forma Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 299,589 $ (52,875 ) $ 246,714 Fee and other income 1,775 (80 ) 1,695 Net investment income 7,131 (767 ) 6,364 Net investment gains 15,479 (1,289 ) 14,190 Total revenues 323,974 (55,011 ) 268,963 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 216,379 (32,787 ) 183,592 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 64,574 (11,386 ) 53,188 Other underwriting and general expenses 31,715 (6,209 ) 25,506 Total expenses 312,668 (50,382 ) 262,286 Income before income taxes 11,306 (4,629 ) 6,677 Income tax expense 2,974 (1,572 ) 1,402 Net income 8,332 (3,057 ) 5,275 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (84 ) - (84 ) Net income attributable to NI Holdings, Inc. $ 8,416 $ (3,057 ) $ 5,359 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.25 Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding used in basic per common share calculations 21,424,060 - 21,424,060 Dilutive securities 232,366 - 232,366 Weighted average common shares used in diluted per common share calculations 21,656,426 - 21,656,426

Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Statements

(dollar amounts in thousands)

The following is a description of the Transaction Accounting Adjustments reflected in the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements based on preliminary estimates, which may change as additional information is obtained.

(a) Represents the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024 and Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as well as the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021.

(b) Represents adjustments to record the cash proceeds from the Transaction of $10,500 received on the Closing Date and the deconsolidation adjustments for Westminster pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. The estimated net loss on the sale of $14,441 is reflected as a reduction of Total Shareholders' Equity. In addition, within twenty-five (25) days following the Closing Date, the Company and Buyer agree to review the financial statements of Westminster as of the Closing Date. To the extent the actual statutory surplus at the Closing Date exceeds $20,000, Buyer will promptly pay to the Company the amount that the actual statutory surplus at the Closing Date exceeds $20,000. To the extent the statutory surplus at the Closing Date is less than $20,000, the Company will promptly pay to Buyer the difference between $20,000 and the actual statutory surplus at the Closing Date. Given the uncertainty of the actual statutory surplus for Westminster at the Closing Date, this amount was not reasonably estimable and, therefore, was not included as an adjustment to the consideration received. The Company expects to recognize a capital loss for tax purposes, which may be used to offset capital gains. The tax treatment and related adjustments are still being evaluated, and, therefore, no adjustments have been recognized in the pro forma financial statements related to potential tax implications. The estimates, including income tax effects, are subject to change and actual amounts may differ from the results reflected herein.