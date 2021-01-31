Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Nib holdings limited    NHF   AU000000NHF0

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NHF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egypt's state National Investment Bank slashes yields on certificates

01/31/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB) slashed yields on its investment certificates by up to 3.75% over the weekend, bankers said on Sunday.

The surprise yield reduction could indicate the central bank is preparing to lower its overnight interest rates when its monetary policy committee meets on Thursday, two analysts told Reuters.

Yields on certificates with a maturity of one year were now 6%, on two years 6.5%, on three years 9% and on 10 years 9.5%, according to the website of the state-owned National Bank of Egypt (NBE), which markets the instruments for NIB.

Previously, the certificates bore a yield of 9.75% for one year, 9.5% for two years, 9.25% for three years and 9.75% for 10 years, an NBE official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Afaf Ammar and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
2020NIB : Receives Regulatory Approval to Increase Private Health Insurance Premiums..
MT
2020GFG Resources Down Near 20% After Initial Drill Results from Recently Complet..
MT
2020NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
2020NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
2019NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
2018NIB : Approval received for 2019 premium changes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 532 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2021 119 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net cash 2021 856 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 2 518 M 1 928 M 1 924 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
nib holdings limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,57 AUD
Last Close Price 5,52 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Anthony Fitzgibbon CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Steven Crane Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Paterson Group Chief Operations Officer
Nicholas John Michael Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Mills Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.54%1 928
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-2.99%6 157
TRUPANION, INC.-6.27%4 114
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-4.26%3 729
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-10.01%2 808
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-0.63%2 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ