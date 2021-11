nib : Ceasing to be a substantial holder 11/21/2021 | 04:34pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 605 15 July 2001 Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder onlyToCompany Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) nib Holdings Limited 125 633 856 Vanguard Group (The Vanguard Group, Inc. and its controlled entities including Vanguard _________Investments Australia Ltd) N/A The holder ceased to be a 5 November 2021 substantial holder on use 29 August 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated 29 August 2019 2. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: personal Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class (6) and number of Person's votes affected change relevant interest change given in securities affected changed (4) relation to change (5) Update to previous 605 form notice to include transactions not identified in previous notice Vanguard Group now holds 4.683% of See Annexure A voting power 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: For Name Address Vanguard Group P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA Signature print name Shawn Acker capacity Compliance Manager sign here date 19 November 2021 Annexure A To Company nib Holdings Limited ACN/ARSN 125 633 856 Substantial Holder Name Vanguard Group only ACN/ARSN N/A Consideration given in Nature of relation to Number of Person's votes Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Change(6) change(7) Class securities affected affected 3-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 7.05 Ordinary (3,053) (3,053) 3-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 7.05 Ordinary 3,053 3,053 4-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 7.10 Ordinary (2,341) (2,341) 16-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 7.39 Ordinary 1,767 1,767 use 18-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 7.52 Ordinary (4,682) (4,682) 24-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 7.52 Ordinary 12,719 12,719 27-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 7.53 Ordinary (8,080) (8,080) 30-Sep-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 7.30 Ordinary 10,869 10,869 25-Oct-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 6.97 Ordinary (7,068) (7,068) 25-Oct-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.95 Ordinary 6,947 6,947 28-Oct-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.89 Ordinary 14,292 14,292 29-Oct-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 6.97 Ordinary (2,341) (2,341) 2-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.65 Ordinary 14,210 14,210 personal 11-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.73 Ordinary 552 552 17-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.87 Ordinary 649 649 31-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.35 Ordinary 4,974 4,974 20-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 6.65 Ordinary (11,206) (11,206) 23-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.64 Ordinary 14,210 14,210 23-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.64 Ordinary 3,045 3,045 24-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.50 Ordinary 6,090 6,090 26-Dec-2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.52 Ordinary 15,225 15,225 3-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.43 Ordinary 45,379 45,379 7-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.40 Ordinary 81,443 81,443 9-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.43 Ordinary 18,270 18,270 15-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.46 Ordinary 8,120 8,120 16-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.56 Ordinary 9,135 9,135 17-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.56 Ordinary 8,120 8,120 17-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.56 Ordinary 9,135 9,135 22-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.56 Ordinary 6,090 6,090 23-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.48 Ordinary 5,075 5,075 23-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.48 Ordinary (63,938) (63,938) 24-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.51 Ordinary 10,848 10,848 28-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.43 Ordinary 4,648 4,648 31-Jan-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.35 Ordinary 4,974 4,974 For 5-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.41 Ordinary 15,751 15,751 5-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.41 Ordinary 5,803 5,803 10-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.41 Ordinary 7,461 7,461 11-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.38 Ordinary 4,974 4,974 13-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.41 Ordinary 10,777 10,777 14-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.31 Ordinary 4,974 4,974 19-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.28 Ordinary 112,494 112,494 19-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.32 Ordinary 4,145 4,145 21-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.31 Ordinary 6,632 6,632 24-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.89 Ordinary (2,945) (2,945) 25-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.72 Ordinary (1,178) (1,178) 25-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.72 Ordinary 4,974 4,974 26-Feb-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.74 Ordinary 122,808 122,808 2-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.72 Ordinary (6,632) (6,632) Page 1 of 16 Annexure A Consideration given in Nature of relation to Number of Person's votes Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Change(6) change(7) Class securities affected affected 4-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.48 Ordinary (11,802) (11,802) only 6-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.24 Ordinary (4,974) (4,974) 10-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 3.98 Ordinary 141,639 141,639 10-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.00 Ordinary (4,145) (4,145) 10-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.00 Ordinary 4,636 4,636 11-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 3.75 Ordinary (2,487) (2,487) 12-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 3.48 Ordinary (9,119) (9,119) 13-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 3.97 Ordinary 161,445 161,445 13-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.05 Ordinary 9,272 9,272 16-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 3.86 Ordinary (1,767) (1,767) 17-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (2,356) (2,356) use 17-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (6,632) (6,632) 17-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (8,290) (8,290) 18-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.54 Ordinary 6,954 6,954 18-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.38 Ordinary 10,738 10,738 19-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.61 Ordinary 8,450 8,450 20-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.87 Ordinary (2,945) (2,945) 20-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.96 Ordinary 13,846 13,846 20-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.96 Ordinary 4,165 4,165 20-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.96 Ordinary (826) (826) personal 23-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.09 Ordinary (2,356) (2,356) 24-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.12 Ordinary 6,747 6,747 17-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.92 Ordinary 791 791 24-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.11 Ordinary 6,927 6,927 24-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.11 Ordinary 11,545 11,545 26-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.12 Ordinary (1,767) (1,767) 26-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.04 Ordinary 3,881 3,881 27-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.04 Ordinary 4,175 4,175 27-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.02 Ordinary 8,844 8,844 27-Mar-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.04 Ordinary 5,140 5,140 1-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.15 Ordinary 1,831 1,831 6-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.88 Ordinary 4,108 4,108 8-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.82 Ordinary 1,001 1,001 9-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.99 Ordinary 383 383 9-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.99 Ordinary 1,149 1,149 14-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.13 Ordinary 1,149 1,149 15-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.06 Ordinary (2,940) (2,940) 15-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.06 Ordinary (6,615) (6,615) 15-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.06 Ordinary (5,880) (5,880) 15-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.06 Ordinary 1,149 1,149 16-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.08 Ordinary (14,813) (14,813) For 17-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.92 Ordinary (9,076) (9,076) 20-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.76 Ordinary 1,582 1,582 20-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.76 Ordinary 904 904 22-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.73 Ordinary (6,807) (6,807) 22-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.70 Ordinary (12,989) (12,989) 28-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.83 Ordinary 1,130 1,130 30-Apr-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.90 Ordinary (6,282) (6,282) 1-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.84 Ordinary (2,056) (2,056) 1-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.84 Ordinary (8,376) (8,376) 6-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.84 Ordinary (6,534) (6,534) 8-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.92 Ordinary (3,598) (3,598) 13-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.72 Ordinary 10,631 10,631 22-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.44 Ordinary 1,149 1,149 22-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.44 Ordinary (13,068) (13,068) Page 2 of 16 Annexure A Consideration given in Nature of relation to Number of Person's votes Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Change(6) change(7) Class securities affected affected 27-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.52 Ordinary 766 766 only 28-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.75 Ordinary 6,168 6,168 29-May-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.71 Ordinary 6,741 6,741 1-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.63 Ordinary 2,570 2,570 2-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.61 Ordinary 7,710 7,710 3-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.61 Ordinary 1,149 1,149 4-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.53 Ordinary 2,570 2,570 5-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.59 Ordinary 766 766 8-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.63 Ordinary (20,808) (20,808) 9-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.75 Ordinary 766 766 9-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.63 Ordinary (6,980) (6,980) use 9-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.75 Ordinary 311 311 10-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.73 Ordinary (124,486) (124,486) 11-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.42 Ordinary 2,570 2,570 11-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (2,792) (2,792) 11-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (6,980) (6,980) 11-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (4,188) (4,188) 11-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.42 Ordinary (9,188) (9,188) 15-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.47 Ordinary (4,188) (4,188) 19-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.01 Ordinary 766 766 personal 19-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.04 Ordinary (6,377) (6,377) 24-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.77 Ordinary (4,188) (4,188) 1-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.52 Ordinary (182,885) (182,885) 29-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.61 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 30-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.62 Ordinary (3,490) (3,490) 30-Jun-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.70 Ordinary 4,664 4,664 6-Jul-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.70 Ordinary 2,256 2,256 15-Jul-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.74 Ordinary (6,168) (6,168) 15-Jul-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.74 Ordinary (2,056) (2,056) 27-Jul-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.50 Ordinary (9,036) (9,036) 30-Jul-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.57 Ordinary 752 752 4-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.56 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 6-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.49 Ordinary 752 752 13-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.59 Ordinary (2,056) (2,056) 17-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.69 Ordinary 752 752 17-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.69 Ordinary 8,376 8,376 17-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.69 Ordinary 6,282 6,282 18-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.64 Ordinary (18,300) (18,300) 18-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.64 Ordinary 18,300 18,300 20-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.87 Ordinary 752 752 27-Aug-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.65 Ordinary 3,490 3,490 For 1-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.52 Ordinary 182,885 182,885 2-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.54 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 11-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.15 Ordinary 328 328 16-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.26 Ordinary 752 752 18-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.19 Ordinary (10,482) (10,482) 18-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.19 Ordinary (2,064) (2,064) 25-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.26 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 25-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.26 Ordinary (15,834) (15,834) 25-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.26 Ordinary (13,195) (13,195) 29-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.24 Ordinary (199,655) (199,655) 29-Sep-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.24 Ordinary 199,655 199,655 2-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.16 Ordinary 4,992 4,992 5-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.39 Ordinary 752 752 6-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.29 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 Page 3 of 16 Annexure A Consideration given in Nature of relation to Number of Person's votes Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Change(6) change(7) Class securities affected affected 6-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.29 Ordinary (26,390) (26,390) only 7-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.34 Ordinary (23,751) (23,751) 8-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.32 Ordinary (13,195) (13,195) 9-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.28 Ordinary 752 752 9-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.28 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 9-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.28 Ordinary 10,816 10,816 9-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.28 Ordinary 4,160 4,160 20-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.48 Ordinary (5,278) (5,278) 30-Oct-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.16 Ordinary 376 376 2-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.14 Ordinary 752 752 3-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.25 Ordinary 2,256 2,256 use 4-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.27 Ordinary 752 752 13-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 4.70 Ordinary (5,278) (5,278) 20-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.96 Ordinary 277 277 24-Nov-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 4.98 Ordinary 16,134 16,134 8-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.16 Ordinary 4,626 4,626 9-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.18 Ordinary 1,542 1,542 15-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.61 Ordinary 3,598 3,598 17-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.46 Ordinary 1,322 1,322 18-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.59 Ordinary 6,689 6,689 personal 18-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 5.60 Ordinary (741) (741) 21-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.82 Ordinary 7,917 7,917 13-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.92 Ordinary 6,839 6,839 21-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.82 Ordinary 5,278 5,278 21-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.54 Ordinary 1,682 1,682 22-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.84 Ordinary 2,570 2,570 29-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.92 Ordinary 11,061 11,061 30-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.01 Ordinary 376 376 30-Dec-2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.01 Ordinary 29,280 29,280 6-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.08 Ordinary 2,056 2,056 6-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.06 Ordinary 16,542 16,542 6-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 6.06 Ordinary (539) (539) 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.07 Ordinary 7,917 7,917 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.07 Ordinary 13,195 13,195 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.07 Ordinary 9,252 9,252 7-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 6.07 Ordinary 752 752 8-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.91 Ordinary 5,278 5,278 8-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.91 Ordinary 11,724 11,724 12-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.82 Ordinary 10,556 10,556 12-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.82 Ordinary 1,542 1,542 12-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.82 Ordinary 4,112 4,112 For 21-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.79 Ordinary 4,626 4,626 21-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.79 Ordinary 3,908 3,908 22-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.77 Ordinary 752 752 25-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.74 Ordinary 8,793 8,793 28-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.51 Ordinary 752 752 28-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.51 Ordinary 5,862 5,862 29-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.50 Ordinary 1,542 1,542 29-Jan-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.50 Ordinary 5,862 5,862 3-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.74 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 3-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.74 Ordinary 1,170 1,170 4-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.66 Ordinary 5,862 5,862 5-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.72 Ordinary 1,880 1,880 5-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.72 Ordinary 1,128 1,128 10-Feb-2021 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 5.62 Ordinary 2,056 2,056 Page 4 of 16 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

