  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nib holdings limited
  News
  Summary
    NHF   AU000000NHF0

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NHF)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
7.02 AUD   +0.29%
05:10pNIB : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NHF
PU
11/23Nib Holdings Acquires 50% Stake in Midnight Health
MT
11/23Nib holdings limited acquired Midnight Health for AUD 4 million.
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

nib : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NHF

11/25/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday November 26, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NHFAL

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

556,176

26/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

51125633856

1.3

ASX issuer code

NHF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NHFAL : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

26/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

220,251

Mark Fitzgibbon

Mark Fitzgibbon

46,681

Edward Close

Edward Close

17,612

James Barr

James Barr

17,612

Anna Gladman

Anna Gladman

49,551

Robert Hennin

Robert Hennin

61,970

Nick Freeman

Nick Freeman

41,629

Matthew Paterson

Matthew Paterson

41,629

Brendan Mills

Mills Capital Investments Pty Ltd

17,612

Martin Adlington

Martin Adlington

41,629

Roslyn Toms

Roslyn Toms

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.nib.com.au/docs/2021-notice-annual-meeting-voting-form

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

556,176

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIB Holdings Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
