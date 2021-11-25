nib : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NHF

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NHFAL : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

26/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 220,251 Mark Fitzgibbon Mark Fitzgibbon 46,681 Edward Close Edward Close 17,612 James Barr James Barr 17,612 Anna Gladman Anna Gladman 49,551 Robert Hennin Robert Hennin 61,970 Nick Freeman Nick Freeman 41,629 Matthew Paterson Matthew Paterson 41,629 Brendan Mills Mills Capital Investments Pty Ltd 17,612 Martin Adlington Martin Adlington 41,629 Roslyn Toms Roslyn Toms

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.nib.com.au/docs/2021-notice-annual-meeting-voting-form