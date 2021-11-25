nib : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NHF
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday November 26, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NHFAL
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
556,176
26/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
51125633856
1.3
ASX issuer code
NHF
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
NHFAL : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
26/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
220,251
Mark Fitzgibbon
Mark Fitzgibbon
46,681
Edward Close
Edward Close
17,612
James Barr
James Barr
17,612
Anna Gladman
Anna Gladman
49,551
Robert Hennin
Robert Hennin
61,970
Nick Freeman
Nick Freeman
41,629
Matthew Paterson
Matthew Paterson
41,629
Brendan Mills
Mills Capital Investments Pty Ltd
17,612
Martin Adlington
Martin Adlington
41,629
Roslyn Toms
Roslyn Toms
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.nib.com.au/docs/2021-notice-annual-meeting-voting-form
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
556,176
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
