Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NIBC Holding N.V.    NIBC   NL0012756316

NIBC HOLDING N.V.

(NIBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIBC N : Final results of the Offer for NIBC

01/11/2021 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is a joint press release by NIBC Holding N.V. ('NIBC', the 'Company') and Flora Acquisition B.V. (the 'Offeror'), an entity incorporated under Dutch law, owned by certain funds (the 'Blackstone Funds') managed and/or advised by Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities and Private Equity businesses and other managers affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. (each or together, as the context requires, 'Blackstone'), pursuant to the provisions of Section 17 paragraph 4 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit Openbare Biedingen Wft) (the 'Decree') in connection with the recommended public offer (the 'Offer' and together with the transactions contemplated in connection therewith, the 'Transaction') by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of NIBC (the 'Shares'). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum dated 7 August 2020 ('Offer Memorandum') approved by the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the 'AFM'). Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning given thereto in the Offer Memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Final results of the Offer for NIBC

The Hague / Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 11 January 2021

  • During the Post Acceptance Period, 1.43% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer.
  • Including Shares already held by or irrevocably committed to the Offeror or its group companies after Settlement and any Shares to which the Offeror or its group companies is entitled, this represents a total of 97.68% of the Shares (excluding Treasury Shares).
  • Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post Acceptance Period will take place on 14 January 2021.
  • Delisting to occur as soon as possible.
  • The Offeror, together with its group companies, will initiate the statutory squeeze-out proceedings in order to obtain 100% of the Shares.
During the Post Acceptance Period which expired at 17:40 (CET) today, 2,096,489 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 1.43% of the aggregate issued and outstanding share capital of NIBC. Including the 140,987,055 Shares already held by or irrevocably committed to the Offeror or its group companies following Settlement and any Shares to which the Offeror or its group companies is entitled, this amounts to a total of 143,083,544 Shares, representing approximately 97.68% of the aggregate issued and outstanding share capital of NIBC (excluding Treasury Shares). Settlement Post Acceptance Period With reference to the Offer Memorandum, holders of Shares who accepted the Offer during the Post Acceptance Period shall receive the Offer Price for each Share validly tendered (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Offeror) and delivered (geleverd) for acceptance pursuant to the Offer, under the terms and conditions of the Offer Memorandum and subject to its restrictions. Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post Acceptance Period and payment of the Offer Price will take place on 14 January 2021. Following settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post Acceptance Period, the Offeror or its group companies will hold 143,083,544 Shares, representing approximately 97.68% of the aggregate issued and outstanding share capital of NIBC (excluding Treasury Shares). Delisting

The Offeror and NIBC intend to procure the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam as soon as possible under the applicable rules.

Squeeze-Out Procedure

Since the Offeror or its group companies own more than 95% of the Shares, the Offeror together with its group companies shall, at their discretion, commence (i) a statutory buy-out procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in accordance with article 2:92a of the Dutch Civil Code or (ii) the takeover buy-out procedure in accordance with article 2:359c of the Dutch Civil Code acquire the remaining Shares that are not yet held by the Offeror or its group companies.

The Settlement Agent ING Bank N.V. Bijlmerdreef 106 1102 CT Amsterdam The Netherlands Investor and press enquiries NIBC

Martin Groot Wesseldijk

T: +31 6 5160 8425

E: martin.groot.wesseldijk@nibc.com

Eveline van Wesemael

T: +31 70 342 5412

E: eveline.van.wesemael@nibc.com

Press enquiries Blackstone

Ramesh Chhabra

T: +44 20 7451 4053

E: Ramesh.Chhabra@blackstone.com

Rebecca Flower

T: +44 7918 360372

E: rebecca.flower@blackstone.com

Public relations Blackstone

David Brilleslijper

Comprehensive Strategies

T: +31 (0)6 109 425 14

E: David@comprehensivestrategies.nl

Information Agent Blackstone

Ivana Cvjetkovic

Georgeson

M: +31 (0)6 11 422 616

E: Ivana.Cvjetkovic@georgeson.com

About NIBC

NIBC is best suited to help entrepreneurs at their decisive moments. Now and in the future. As a bank for entrepreneurs, we are committed to cultivating our 'THINK YES' mentality by being flexible and agile and by matching our clients' can-do attitude. We support our corporate clients in building their businesses. For our retail clients in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium we offer mortgages, online savings and brokerage products that are accessible, easy to understand and fairly priced. Operating in the Netherlands (The Hague and Amsterdam), Germany and UK, our corporate clients business (mainly mid-market) offers advice and debt, mezzanine and equity financing solutions to entrepreneurs across select sectors and sub-sectors in which we have strong expertise and market positions. The mid-market is dynamic by nature and requires a bank that can respond quickly and in a highly flexible way. Our aim is to meet the market's requirements at decisive moments such as mergers and acquisitions, management buy-outs, investments and strategic financings and re-financings.

For more information, please refer to the NIBC website www.nibc.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020 include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Disclaimer

Restrictions

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, NIBC, the Offeror and Blackstone disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither NIBC, nor the Offeror nor Blackstone, nor any of their advisers, assumes any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any NIBC shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional adviser without delay. This announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be unlawful.

The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of NIBC in any jurisdiction.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered 'forward-looking statements', such as statements relating to the impact of this Transaction on NIBC, the Offeror and Blackstone and the targeted timeline for the Transaction. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words 'anticipated,' 'expected' or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although NIBC, the Offeror and Blackstone believe that the assumptions upon which their respective financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without unexpected delays or conditions, the Offeror's ability to successfully operate NIBC without disruption to its other business activities, the Offeror's ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of NIBC, the effects of competition, economic conditions in the global markets in which NIBC operate, and other factors that can be found in NIBC's, the Offeror's and/or Blackstone's press releases and public filings.

Neither NIBC, nor the Offeror nor Blackstone, nor any of their advisers, accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition of the other or their respective groups. Each of NIBC, the Offeror and Blackstone expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

***

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 21:13:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIBC HOLDING N.V.
04:14pNIBC N : Final results of the Offer for NIBC
PU
01/04NIBC N : Amendment to the Articles of Association NIBC Holding NV
PU
01/04NIBC N : convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 February 2..
PU
2020NIBC HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020NIBC HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020NIBC N : Blackstone-Linked Entity Declares NIBC Takeover Unconditional
MT
2020NIBC N : Flora Acquisition B.V. declares Offer for NIBC unconditio
PU
2020NIBC N : 96.25% of NIBC shares tendered or committed to Flora Acquisition B.V.
PU
2020NIBC N : All Regulatory Clearances for Flora Acquisition B.V. and NIBC obtained ..
PU
2020NIBC N : The merger between NIBC Bank NV and NIBC Bank Deutschland AG has been e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 487 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2019 194 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2019 5 799 M 7 055 M 7 055 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,70x
Yield 2019 10,4%
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 238 M 1 239 M
EV / Sales 2018 12,7x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 722
Free-Float 3,73%
Chart NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
NIBC Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,09 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulus de Wilt Chief Executive Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman Dijkhuizen Chief Financial Officer
Susi M. Zijderveld Member-Supervisory Board
Angelien G. Z. Kemna Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIBC HOLDING N.V.1.29%1 263
MORGAN STANLEY9.81%136 142
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION11.20%110 828
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.10.00%104 072
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.41%54 806
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED0.71%37 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ