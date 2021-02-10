NIBC N : nominates Joop Wijn as member of the Supervisory Board

NIBC is pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board will nominate Joop Wijn for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board of NIBC Holding N.V. and NIBC Bank N.V. The Dutch Central Bank (DNB) has given its approval to the proposed appointment. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders required for the appointment will be convened in due course.

Mr Wijn (1969) has extensive experience in the financial industry (among others at Adyen, ABN AMRO and Rabobank) but also in the Dutch politics (among others as Minister of Economic Affairs and State Secretary of Finance and Economic Affairs). Mr Wijn is member of the Supervisory Board of a.s.r. and vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Royal Schiphol Group.