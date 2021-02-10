Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NIBC Holding N.V.    NIBC   NL0012756316

NIBC HOLDING N.V.

(NIBC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/10 11:35:18 am
6.98 EUR   -0.43%
07:56aNIBC N : nominates Joop Wijn as member of the Supervisory Board
PU
01/27NIBC N : continues to support software company Betty Blocks
PU
01/20NIBC N : Bank to Delist from Euronext Amsterdam on Feb. 18
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIBC N : nominates Joop Wijn as member of the Supervisory Board

02/10/2021 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIBC is pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board will nominate Joop Wijn for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board of NIBC Holding N.V. and NIBC Bank N.V. The Dutch Central Bank (DNB) has given its approval to the proposed appointment. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders required for the appointment will be convened in due course.

Mr Wijn (1969) has extensive experience in the financial industry (among others at Adyen, ABN AMRO and Rabobank) but also in the Dutch politics (among others as Minister of Economic Affairs and State Secretary of Finance and Economic Affairs). Mr Wijn is member of the Supervisory Board of a.s.r. and vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Royal Schiphol Group.

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIBC HOLDING N.V.
07:56aNIBC N : nominates Joop Wijn as member of the Supervisory Board
PU
01/27NIBC N : continues to support software company Betty Blocks
PU
01/20NIBC N : Bank to Delist from Euronext Amsterdam on Feb. 18
MT
01/20NIBC N : Delisting will be effective on 18 February 2021
PU
01/11NIBC N : Final results of the Offer for NIBC
PU
01/04NIBC N : Amendment to the Articles of Association NIBC Holding NV
PU
01/04NIBC N : convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 February 2..
PU
01/04NIBC HOLDING N.V. : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2020NIBC HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020NIBC HOLDING N.V. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 487 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2019 194 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2019 5 799 M 7 034 M 7 034 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,70x
Yield 2019 10,4%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 233 M 1 237 M
EV / Sales 2018 12,7x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 722
Free-Float 3,73%
Chart NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
NIBC Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulus de Wilt Chief Executive Officer
Herman Dijkhuizen Chief Financial Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susi M. Zijderveld Member-Supervisory Board
Angelien G. Z. Kemna Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIBC HOLDING N.V.0.14%1 233
MORGAN STANLEY8.33%134 983
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.13.94%107 796
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION6.09%105 736
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-4.80%51 492
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.7.18%38 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ