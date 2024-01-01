Nibe Limited is engaed in providing electronic components, fabrication materials, job work relating to fabrication works and consultancy in technical project. The Company is a service provider in the field of design, supply, erection, testing, commissioning of low voltage and medium voltage lines including substations on turnkey basis. Its business includes Nibe Defence Limited and Nibe E Motor Limited. Nibe Defence Limited is engaged in manufacturing of structures, sub-assemblies, and assemblies of mobile weapon launchers; structural and engineering systems for naval applications, and manufacturing of oxygen generation plants (OGP) skids. Nibe E Motor Limited is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing and trading electronic vehicles, such as e-bicycles and e-rickshaws. Its information technologies (IT) solutions and services include digital business automation, government and IT infrastructure, IT advisory and process consulting and software solutioning and implementation.