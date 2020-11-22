NIC : Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas

Five new testing sites set to open this month, with two opening Monday in Hays and Tribune. No appointments or referrals needed.

As the state of Kansas and the world prepare for the holiday season and a new wave of COVID-19 infections, digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. is expanding its coronavirus testing footprint. Beginning Monday, NIC Inc.’s free COVID-19 testing solution, TourHealth, will be available in Northwest Kansas, in addition to established testing sites in Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama.

“Increased testing for COVID-19 in Kansas is critical to our ability to slow the spread,” said Lee A. Norman, MD, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). “We are pleased NIC/Tour Health is bringing vast experience and expertise and standing up testing locations in Northwest Kansas.”

TourHealth is a partnership with NIC Inc., Impact Health, Inc. and Next Marketing leveraging 80 years of combined experience and bringing together industry leaders in digital solutions, health care and logistics. In addition to testing for coronavirus, TourHealth can also administer pending COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the flu vaccine.

In Northwest Kansas, TourHealth will operate five sites offering free drive-through PCR testing. Two of those testing sites open Monday, with the remaining three launching Saturday. On Monday, these two sites will be open from 12 to 4:30 p.m.:

Big Creek Crossing at 2918 Vine Street in Hays, Kan.

Greeley County Fairgrounds on Fairgrounds Road in Tribune, Kan.

On Monday, testing in Hays and Tribune will be open from 12 to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, those same sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not required, and individuals do not need to be symptomatic or need a referral to be tested. All testing is provided at no cost.

Three additional testing sites will launch after the Thanksgiving holiday on Saturday, Nov. 28. Locations and hours of operation will be announced soon.

“As Kansas’ digital government solutions partner for nearly 30 years and a company headquartered in the state, we are dedicated to helping the state keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Scott Somerhalder, Vice President of State Enterprises for NIC. “TourHealth is directly aligned with NIC’s mission of making essential government services, in this case vital coronavirus testing, more accessible for people across the state of Kansas and the country. ”

About TourHealth

TourHealth is a turnkey, rapidly deployed, mobile and fixed-site onsite COVID-19 testing and collection solution developed to help communities reopen, remain open and reduce the threat of transmission among citizens. TourHealth is deployed with industry-leading technology to provide a single point of seamless citizen engagement in the form of proven web-based, mobile and customer support channels. Learn more at www.tourhealth.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states, including South Carolina, to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About Impact Health, Inc.

Impact Health is the U.S. leader in providing field-based health and wellness services and has led efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature scanning and testing with various FDA/EUA approved kits. Impact Health supports both private and public sector clients including Yale New Haven Health, Ashley Furniture, CBS Broadcasting and the State of Kansas. Learn more at www.impacthealth.com.

About Next Marketing, Inc.

Next Marketing is a recognized leader in developing, executing and managing mobile tour solutions for corporate and government clients including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, General Motors, and Continental Tire. Learn more at www.nextmarketing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201122005071/en/