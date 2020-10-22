NIC Louisiana :, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Add Duplicate License Request to Expresslane.org

Log in
10/22/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

NIC Louisiana and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) are excited to announce citizens needing replacement driver’s license or identification card credentials can now make their requests online 24/7. The Duplicate Credential Request application is offered through the OMV website at www.expresslane.org.

The service is ideal for those whose credentials have been lost, misplaced or become illegible. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for duplicates had to be completed at an OMV office location. Now, the duplicate credential request can be completed online, and the new credential will be mailed to the customer.

To request a duplicate credential, the citizen must be in good standing with the OMV and will need to provide the following information:

  • Date of birth
  • Driver’s license number, identification card number or last four of their social security number
  • A valid credit card backed by Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express

“This service will allow us to issue duplicate licenses safely and efficiently and hopefully save everyone a trip to our offices,” said Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “Our goal is to always provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers by offering valuable online options such as this.”

Other online services found at www.expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, and a Real ID Checklist.

“The health and safety of Louisiana residents is of the utmost importance to the OMV, and NIC Louisiana is proud to have helped develop yet another digital solution aimed at preserving just that,” said Kellie Benoit, NIC Louisiana General Manager. “This new service aligns with NIC’s mission to make citizen-government interaction more accessible to everyone through the use of innovative technology.”

For more information or assistance with the online process for the Duplicate Credential Requests application and other Expresslane.org services, contact the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles support at 888-214-5367.

About Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

The Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) performs functions of the state relative to the examination and licensing of operators of motor vehicles, the suspension and revocation of such licenses, issuance of vehicle title and registration certificates, license plates for all motor vehicles operated upon the highways of the state, recordation of liens against vehicles, and the collection of sales/use tax and other appropriate fees, all in accordance with applicable laws.

About NIC Louisiana

NIC Louisiana is a digital government partner for the state of Louisiana. The company builds and manages interactive services for departments and agencies throughout Louisiana Government. NIC Louisiana is a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
