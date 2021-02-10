NIC : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results 02/10/2021 | 06:50am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cancels Upcoming Fourth Quarter Conference Call in Light of Pending Transaction with Tyler Technologies NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), a leading digital government solutions and payments company, announced results for the fourth quarter of 2020 that ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues of $141.2 million, a 62% increase. Total revenues reflect $36.8 million from TourHealth, the Company's COVID-19 testing solution with Impact Health and NEXT Marketing. Total revenues reflect $8.4 million from pandemic unemployment services provided to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

of 26 cents, a 73% increase. Adjusted EBITDA of $29.8 million, a 77% increase. Additional Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights: Same state revenues of $88.0 million, a 22% increase. Same state transaction-based revenues from Interactive Government Services (IGS) increased 13%, driven, in part, by higher revenues from DMV-related services, such as auto registrations, tax-related services, and outdoor recreation services, among others. Same state transaction-based revenues from Driver History Records (DHR) decreased 4%, driven by volume declines in several states resulting primarily from the COVID-19 pandemic. Same state revenues from other services (development services & fixed-fee management services) increased 240%, driven by revenues from pandemic unemployment services provided to the Commonwealth of Virginia, as described above.

Financial results from the Company’s Texas payment processing contract previously included in the State Enterprise category were included in the Software & Services category beginning in the first quarter of 2020. Financial results in the prior year were reclassified to match the current year presentation.

Software & Services revenues of $53.1 million, a 260% increase, driven primarily by revenues from TourHealth, as described above.

On February 1, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share, payable to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2021. The dividend, which is expected to total approximately $6.1 million based on the current number of shares outstanding, will be paid on March 17, 2021 out of the Company’s available cash. Operational Highlights: The Illinois Department of Agriculture awarded the Company a contract to provide its cannabis licensing solution for the state of Illinois through 2024. In addition to this award, several of the Company’s long-term government partners recently extended their relationships with the Company: Alabama extended its enterprise contract with the Company for one year.

Indiana extended its enterprise contract with the Company for one year. During the fourth quarter of 2020, TourHealth provided testing services to the states of Florida, South Carolina and Kansas, as well as the Alabama Department of Corrections and the University of Mississippi. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, TourHealth began testing legislators, staff and media at the Capitol building in Carson City, Nevada. The TourHealth team has also partnered with Delta airlines to test passengers and staff of international flights initially at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. “I am very proud of our very strong financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Harry Herington, NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board. “These results are a testament to the dedication and focus of our employees and our federal, state and local partners, who worked tirelessly to provide essential government services and introduce new critical solutions to citizens and businesses alike, all in the midst of a global pandemic.” Full Year 2020 Performance: Total revenues of $460.5 million, a 30% increase. Total revenues reflect $61.6 million from TourHealth. Total revenues reflect $19.6 million from pandemic unemployment services provided to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

of $1.01, a 35% increase. Adjusted EBITDA of $108.8 million, a 31% increase. Additional 2020 Financial Highlights: Same state revenues of $329.4 million, a 14% increase. Same state transaction-based revenues from Interactive Government Services (IGS) increased 14%. Same state transaction-based revenues from Driver History Records (DHR) decreased 6%, driven by volume declines in several states resulting primarily from the COVID-19 pandemic. Same state revenues from other services (development services & fixed-fee management services) increased 136%, driven by revenues from pandemic unemployment services provided to the Commonwealth of Virginia, as described above. The results of the Illinois contract were excluded from the same-state category for the full year 2020.

Software & Services revenues of $128.7 million, a 101% increase, driven primarily by revenues from TourHealth, as described above. Transaction with Tyler Technologies In a separate press release issued today, NIC and Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Tyler Technologies will acquire all outstanding shares of NIC in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. A copy of the press release can be found on NIC’s investor relations website at ir.egov.com. In light of the announced transaction, NIC’s earnings call scheduled for February 11, 2021 will no longer take place. About NIC NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com. Non-GAAP Measures In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, income tax expense, depreciation & amortization, stock-based compensation and other significant non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. These measures should be used in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, operating income, operating income margin, net income, earnings per share or other measures of profitability, liquidity or other performance measures computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin is useful to investors and other users as these measures represent key supplemental information to compare and evaluate the Company's core underlying business results over time and with other companies. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedule provides a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin represent performance measures and are not intended to represent liquidity measures. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Any statements made in this release that do not relate to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements often address NIC’s potential financial performance for the 2021 fiscal year or future fiscal years, estimates, projections, the expected length of contract terms, statements relating to NIC’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, statements relating to potential new contracts or renewals, statements relating to NIC’s expected effective tax rate, statements relating to the proposed transaction with Tyler Technologies, statements relating to possible future dividends and share repurchases, statements related to the ongoing effects the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have on NIC’s business and financial results, including statements relating to the duration, profitability and unsatisfied performance obligations of NIC’s services, including NIC’s COVID-19 testing solution, and other possible future events, including potential acquisitions, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks include regional or national business, political, economic, competitive, social and market conditions, including various termination rights of NIC and its partners, the ability of NIC to renew existing contracts – in whole or in part, and to sign contracts with new federal, state, and local government agencies, the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches or incidents, NIC’s ability to consummate the proposed transaction with Tyler Technologies, and the effects the COVID-19 pandemic may have on continued demand for and profitability of NIC’s services, including NIC’s COVID-19 testing solution, as well as its government agency partners, its workforce and the broader economy. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements" of NIC’s most recent Forms 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These filings are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, NIC undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional Information and Where to Find It This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction involving NIC and Tyler Technologies. In connection with the proposed transaction, NIC plans to file a proxy statement with the SEC. STOCKHOLDERS OF NIC ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN) AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION THAT NIC WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Stockholders and investors will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other relevant materials (when they become available) and other documents filed by NIC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the proxy statement (when they become available) and the filings that will be incorporated by reference therein may also be obtained, without charge, on NIC’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.egov.com. Participants in Solicitation NIC and Tyler Technologies and their respective directors, executive officers and certain employees, may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger. Information regarding NIC’s directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020. Information regarding Tyler Technologies’ directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC (when they become available). These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: State enterprise revenues $ 88,030 $ 72,301 $ 331,720 $ 290,281 Software & services revenues 53,126 14,773 128,734 63,924 Total revenues 141,156 87,074 460,454 354,205 Operating expenses: State enterprise cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 53,947 44,610 199,901 175,490 Software & services cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 42,475 11,541 94,833 41,636 Selling & administrative 9,354 8,727 34,551 35,200 Enterprise technology & product support 7,694 6,917 29,491 26,850 Depreciation & amortization 3,762 3,535 14,245 12,610 Total operating expenses 117,232 75,330 373,021 291,786 Operating income 23,924 11,744 87,433 62,419 Other income: Interest income — 604 389 2,514 Income before income taxes 23,924 12,348 87,822 64,933 Income tax provision 6,080 2,390 19,228 14,503 Net income $ 17,844 $ 9,958 $ 68,594 $ 50,430 Basic net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $ 1.01 $ 0.75 Diluted net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $ 1.01 $ 0.75 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 67,030 66,967 67,010 66,884 Diluted 67,166 66,967 67,117 66,884 Key financial metrics: Total revenue growth 62 % 11 % 30 % 3 % Recurring revenues as a % of total revenues 65 % 97 % 80 % 97 % State enterprise revenue growth (decline) 22 % 9 % 14 % (7 )% Same state revenue growth 22 % 9 % 14 % 10 % Gross profit % - state enterprise 39 % 38 % 40 % 40 % Software & services revenue growth 260 % 19 % 101 % 97 % Gross profit % - software & services 20 % 22 % 26 % 35 % Selling & administrative as a % of total revenues 7 % 10 % 8 % 10 % Enterprise technology & product support as a % of total revenues 5 % 8 % 6 % 8 % Operating income as a % of total revenues ("operating margin") 17 % 13 % 19 % 18 % State enterprise revenue analysis: IGS $ 53,466 $ 47,160 $ 209,902 $ 183,987 DHR 20,165 20,901 85,338 91,059 Development services 13,161 3,002 31,530 10,285 Fixed-fee management services 1,238 1,238 4,950 4,950 Total state enterprise revenues $ 88,030 $ 72,301 $ 331,720 $ 290,281 NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value amount) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 236,513 $ 214,380 Trade accounts receivable, net 155,484 85,399 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 23,638 12,944 Total current assets 415,635 312,723 Property and equipment, net 9,341 10,091 Right of use lease assets, net 10,809 10,778 Intangible assets, net 20,737 22,398 Goodwill 5,965 5,965 Other assets 1,862 404 Total assets $ 464,349 $ 362,359 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 82,364 $ 63,685 Accrued expenses 61,064 25,940 Lease liabilities 4,078 3,776 Other current liabilities 10,491 7,191 Total current liabilities 157,997 100,592 Deferred income taxes, net 1,097 2,463 Lease liabilities 7,172 7,373 Other long-term liabilities 4,934 6,003 Total liabilities 171,200 116,431 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 200,000 shares authorized, 67,031 and 66,968 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 129,456 123,208 Retained earnings 163,686 122,713 Total stockholders' equity 293,149 245,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 464,349 $ 362,359 NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 68,594 $ 50,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 14,245 12,610 Stock-based compensation expense 7,158 6,769 Deferred income taxes (1,483 ) 1,682 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,505 782 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 89 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (71,134 ) (4,826 ) Prepaid expenses & other current assets (10,694 ) 789 Other assets 2,940 4,430 Accounts payable 18,679 3,593 Accrued expenses 35,124 1,788 Other current liabilities 2,084 1,132 Other long-term liabilities (4,181 ) (7,218 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 62,837 72,050 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,354 ) (4,253 ) Capitalized software development costs (8,481 ) (8,671 ) Business combination — (10,000 ) Asset acquisition — (3,486 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,835 ) (26,410 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends on common stock (24,398 ) (21,649 ) Proceeds from employee common stock purchases 1,509 1,443 Shares surrendered upon vesting of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholdings (2,036 ) (2,754 ) Repurchase of shares (3,944 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (28,869 ) (22,960 ) Net increase in cash 22,133 22,680 Cash, beginning of period 214,380 191,700 Cash, end of period 236,513 214,380 Other cash flow information: Non-cash activities: Contingent consideration - business combination $ — $ 960 Cash payments: Income taxes paid, net $ 19,649 $ 16,035 NIC INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 17,844 $ 9,958 $ 68,594 $ 50,430 Add: Income tax expense 6,080 2,390 19,228 14,503 Less: Interest income — 604 389 2,514 Operating income 23,924 11,744 87,433 62,419 Add: Depreciation & amortization expense 3,762 3,535 14,245 12,610 Add: Stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of executive severance (1) 2,102 1,543 7,158 6,769 Add: Executive severance payments (1) — — — 1,526 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,788 $ 16,822 $ 108,836 $ 83,324 Total Revenues $ 141,156 $ 87,074 $ 460,454 $ 354,205 Net income as a % of total revenues ("net profit margin") 13 % 11 % 15 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenues ("Adjusted EBITDA margin") 21 % 19 % 24 % 24 % Detail of stock-based compensation expense State enterprise cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization $ 418 $ 373 $ 1,585 $ 1,499 Software & services cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 47 26 162 101 Selling & administrative 1,415 972 4,599 4,495 Enterprise technology & product support 222 172 812 674 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,102 $ 1,543 $ 7,158 $ 6,769 (1) Executive severance expense of $2.6 million related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Operating Officer in the first quarter of 2019 is included in selling & administrative expense in the consolidated statements of income and financial summary for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. These costs consisted of a one-time cash payment of $1.5 million and $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with the accelerated vesting of certain restricted stock awards. These costs were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because the Company does not regard these costs as reflective of normal recurring costs to operate its business. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005481/en/

