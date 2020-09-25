Log in
NIC : State Partners Receive Government Experience Awards from the Center for Digital Government

09/25/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

State of Mississippi places 1st, followed by Utah, Maryland, Vermont and South Carolina

NIC Inc.’s state partners won several 2020 Overall State Government Experience awards from the Center for Digital Government, with the State of Mississippi receiving first place.

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

In addition to Mississippi, NIC partner state Utah placed second, with NIC partners Maryland, Vermont and South Carolina rounding out the top five. NIC partner states Louisiana, Maine, Michigan and West Virginia were also finalists in the State Government Experience category.

“We are very proud of our state partners for being recognized by the Center for Digital Government for their industry-leading innovation,” said Harry Herington, NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board. “These awards demonstrate how our state partners provide essential government services to citizens and businesses, safely and securely.”

For Mississippi, this is the first time taking the coveted top spot but the sixth consecutive year placing in the top five. Mississippi’s official state website, ms.gov, offers an easy, convenient way for Mississippians to access more than 300 online services. MISSI, the state’s award-winning digital government chatbot, was enhanced in 2020 and made a cornerstone of the design experience making finding services and assistance easier than ever. As the first state in the nation to offer a state government chatbot, MISSI, now supports 400 types of interactions to support users seeking information quickly. In fiscal year 2020, Mississippi’s government websites and applications served over 7.3 million site visitors and securely processed over 1.1 million digital government transactions – a 32% digital adoption increase over 2019.

“We have worked side-by-side with our partners in the State of Mississippi to continue enhancing and expanding digital government services for citizens and businesses,” said Dana Wilson, General Manager of NIC Mississippi. “We congratulate them today as they were recognized with the Center for Digital Government’s highest honor.”

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
