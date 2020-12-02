Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIC : Utah.gov, NIC Utah Offering Scenic Video Conference Backgrounds

12/02/2020 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citizens can also submit images of Utah scenery to add to background library

The Utah Department of Technology Services and NIC Utah have added official Utah.gov downloadable video conference backgrounds to Utah.gov, the state’s official website, to show off Utah’s beautiful scenery during online meetings and other virtual calls. Utah.gov is also accepting submissions of images from the public to add to the collection.

“We wanted to give something fun and useful to the residents of Utah," said David Fletcher, Chief Technology Officer. "No matter which video conference software you use, you’ll find these are a great addition to your meeting.”

“We live in a wonderful state, and Utahns love to share photos of their favorite places," said Brett Stott, NIC Utah General Manager. "These backgrounds are just one of the many useful things to see and do at Utah.gov.”

Utah.gov is a great resource for state digital government services. To learn more and discover other services, visit Utah.gov.

About NIC Utah

NIC Utah, the Salt Lake City-based official digital government partner for the state of Utah, manages Utah.gov, the entry point to over 1,000 online services and benefits over 3.2 million residents in the state of Utah. Utah.gov provides citizens and businesses with more convenient options for interacting with government. Through Utah.gov, citizens can find public meetings, renew their vehicle registration, buy a hunting and fishing license, register a business, find a transparent state budget, and much more. Utah.gov received 11 awards in 2019. Utah.gov is one of the nation’s most honored state websites. NIC Utah is part of NIC's family of companies.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UtahGov
Facebook: http://www.utah.gov/facebook/
RSS feeds: http://www.utah.gov/connect/feeds.html
Utah blogs: http://www.utah.gov/blogs/

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about NIC INC.
11:03aNIC : Utah.gov, NIC Utah Offering Scenic Video Conference Backgrounds
BU
11/24NIC : Beaverhead County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
BU
11/22NIC : Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
BU
11/05NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Earns Gold MarCom Award for Pr..
BU
11/02NIC : County of Kaua'i, NIC Hawaii Upgrade Online Payment Services
BU
11/02NIC MAINE : Among ‘Best Places to Work' in State
BU
10/29NIC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/29NIC : State of Utah, NIC Utah Win Award for Outstanding Achievement in Web Devel..
BU
10/28NIC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28NIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 438 M - -
Net income 2020 67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 570 M 1 570 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,50 $
Last Close Price 23,42 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Brian Anderson Chief Technology Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.3.45%1 570
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.89%709 371
NETFLIX, INC.55.94%222 921
PROSUS N.V.36.78%183 395
NASPERS LIMITED36.59%88 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.66.88%87 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ