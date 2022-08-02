Nicca Chemical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 28, 2022
Company name:
Nicca Chemical Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
4463
URL
https://www.nicca.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative
EMORI Yasumasa
Inquiries:
Director, Member of the Board
SAWASAKI Shoya
TEL 0776-24-0213
General manager of Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
September 7, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended June 30, 2022
24,917
-
1,386
-
1,823
-
1,058
-
Six months ended June 30, 2021
24,100
22.0
1,413
315.8
1,596
239.0
1,583
801.5
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2022
67.14
-
Six months ended June 30, 2021
100.59
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2022
56,818
30,183
48.7
1,755.08
As of December 31, 2021
54,533
27,323
45.9
1,589.37
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2021
-
8.00
-
14.00
22.00
Year ending December 31, 2022
-
11.00
Year ending December 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
11.00
22.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
51,500
-
2,500
-
3,000
-
1,800
(30.7)
114.14
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
17,710,000
shares
As of December 31, 2021
17,710,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
1,937,421
shares
As of December 31, 2021
1,948,421
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
15,767,865
shares
Six months ended June 30, 2021
15,742,437
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,659
6,986
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
9,618
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
-
10,118
contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
4,895
5,914
Work in process
669
809
Raw materials and supplies
3,766
4,965
Other
952
1,180
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
Total current assets
27,562
29,975
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
13,283
13,660
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
3,587
3,330
Land
5,247
5,377
Other, net
1,159
929
Total property, plant and equipment
23,277
23,298
Intangible assets
Other
298
306
Total intangible assets
298
306
Investments and other assets
Other
3,395
3,239
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(1)
Total investments and other assets
3,394
3,238
Total non-current assets
26,970
26,843
Total assets
54,533
56,818
3
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
6,619
6,475
Short-term borrowings
5,662
6,236
Income taxes payable
570
680
Provision for bonuses
772
690
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
35
24
officers)
Other
3,042
2,609
Total current liabilities
16,702
16,716
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
6,038
5,354
Retirement benefit liability
3,298
3,359
Provision for share-based compensation
115
140
Other
1,054
1,063
Total non-current liabilities
10,506
9,918
Total liabilities
27,209
26,635
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,898
2,898
Capital surplus
2,928
2,928
Retained earnings
19,284
20,123
Treasury shares
(1,444)
(1,434)
Total shareholders' equity
23,667
24,516
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference
on
available-for-sale
632
484
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,002
2,906
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(251)
(225)
Total accumulated
other
comprehensive
1,383
3,165
income
Non-controlling interests
2,272
2,500
Total net assets
27,323
30,183
Total liabilities and net assets
54,533
56,818
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
24,100
24,917
Cost of sales
16,014
16,940
Gross profit
8,085
7,977
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,672
6,590
Operating profit
1,413
1,386
Non-operating income
Interest income
19
14
Dividend income
10
12
Share of profit of entities accounted for using
3
39
equity method
Foreign exchange gains
93
204
Gain on forgiveness of debts
63
-
Other
84
195
Total non-operating income
275
466
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
24
18
Sales discounts
38
-
Other
29
11
Total non-operating expenses
92
29
Ordinary profit
1,596
1,823
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
595
19
Subsidy income
-
124
Total extraordinary income
595
143
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1
1
Loss on sale of non-current assets
4
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
63
27
Total extraordinary losses
69
28
Profit before income taxes
2,122
1,938
Income taxes
460
806
Profit
1,661
1,132
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
77
73
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,583
1,058
5
