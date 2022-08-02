Nicca Chemical : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 28, 2022 Company name: Nicca Chemical Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 4463 URL https://www.nicca.co.jp/ Representative: President and Representative EMORI Yasumasa Inquiries: Director, Member of the Board SAWASAKI Shoya TEL 0776-24-0213 General manager of Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 7, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended June 30, 2022 24,917 - 1,386 - 1,823 - 1,058 - Six months ended June 30, 2021 24,100 22.0 1,413 315.8 1,596 239.0 1,583 801.5 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended June 30, 2022 67.14 - Six months ended June 30, 2021 100.59 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2022 56,818 30,183 48.7 1,755.08 As of December 31, 2021 54,533 27,323 45.9 1,589.37

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended December 31, 2021 - 8.00 - 14.00 22.00 Year ending December 31, 2022 - 11.00 Year ending December 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 11.00 22.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 51,500 - 2,500 - 3,000 - 1,800 (30.7) 114.14

