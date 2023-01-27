Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nice Footwear S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFT   IT0005466880

NICE FOOTWEAR S.P.A.

(NFT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:49 2023-01-27 am EST
12.35 EUR   -0.40%
01:16pNice Footwear in the first half of the year sees revenues rise 61%
AN
03:54aExchanges little moved; Immsi touches annual high
AN
01/24Holding Stilosa increases bid for takeover bid on Nice Footwear
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nice Footwear in the first half of the year sees revenues rise 61%

01/27/2023 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Nice Footwear Spa announced Friday that it has approved the consolidated half-year report as of Oct. 31, 2022, reporting total net revenues for the period of EUR23.8 million, up 61 percent from EUR14.8 million as of Oct. 31, 2021.

Ebitda amounted to EUR3.6 million from EUR1.1 million as of October 31, 2021.

Ebit stood at EUR2.7 million from EUR624,911 compared to the same period last year.

Net income for the year is EUR2.8 million from EUR357,988 as of October 31, 2021.

Net financial position stands at EUR9.5 million.

Nice Footwear closes Friday in the red by 0.4 percent to EUR12.35 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about NICE FOOTWEAR S.P.A.
01:16pNice Footwear in the first half of the year sees revenues rise 61%
AN
03:54aExchanges little moved; Immsi touches annual high
AN
01/24Holding Stilosa increases bid for takeover bid on Nice Footwear
AN
2022Palladio Holding S.p.a. bid to acquire remaining 51% stakes in Nice Footwear S.p.A. for..
CI
2022Nice Footwear S.p.A. acquired 80% stake in EMMEGI for €0.48 million.
CI
2021Nice Footwear S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €5 million.
CI
2021Nice Footwear S.p.A. has filed an IPO.
CI
2021Nice Footwear S.p.A. acquired Favaro Manifattura Calzaturiera S.R.L.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 37,6 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net income 2023 1,70 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net Debt 2023 2,50 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart NICE FOOTWEAR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Nice Footwear S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICE FOOTWEAR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Average target price 14,80 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Conterno Chief Executive Officer & Partner
Angelo Sinico Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barbara Tadolini Independent Director
Francesco Torresan Head-Product
Marco David Benadì Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICE FOOTWEAR S.P.A.4.20%28
ABC-MART,INC.-7.10%4 393
METRO BRANDS LIMITED-9.55%2 664
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.39.83%2 606
CALERES, INC.12.66%894
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED25.60%827