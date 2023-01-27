Nice Footwear in the first half of the year sees revenues rise 61%

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Nice Footwear Spa announced Friday that it has approved the consolidated half-year report as of Oct. 31, 2022, reporting total net revenues for the period of EUR23.8 million, up 61 percent from EUR14.8 million as of Oct. 31, 2021.

Ebitda amounted to EUR3.6 million from EUR1.1 million as of October 31, 2021.

Ebit stood at EUR2.7 million from EUR624,911 compared to the same period last year.

Net income for the year is EUR2.8 million from EUR357,988 as of October 31, 2021.

Net financial position stands at EUR9.5 million.

Nice Footwear closes Friday in the red by 0.4 percent to EUR12.35 per share.

