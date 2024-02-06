Strategic Partnership Providing Irresistible Human Expertise and Holistic CX Solutions for BFSI Industries

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO), is creating more satisfying customer experience (CX) solutions for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector by leveraging NICE CXone, the leading cloud-native CX platform, to unify and optimize all interactions between customers, call center agents, and brands.

iQor's Symphony [AI]TM generative AI ecosystem—designed to equip employees to deliver optimized CX—incorporates CXone platform capabilities to improve frontline agent performance by providing real-time analytics, responses, and solutions derived directly from iQor’s decades of industry experience and best practices. This powerful combination enables iQor to upskill agents around specific BFSI campaigns (such as welcome calls) and maintain flexible workforce management by cross-training agents. This allows for seamless transitions across different services and helps increase key performance indicators (KPIs), such as first-contact resolution rates.

“Empowered agents create more satisfying human interactions while real-time analytics provide insights to continually improve the customer experience. Clients in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries demand the highest level of customer support, efficiency, and compliance. Our partnership with NICE equips us with the tools to deliver a superior customer experience and operational excellence, while addressing the unique needs of this sector and increasing the ease of doing business with us,” said iQor Senior Vice President of IT Joe Przybylowski.

A recent episode of iQor’s Digitally Irresistible podcast features iQor Chief Digital Officer Prabhjot Singh and NICE Vice President of Product Marketing Andy Traba. Tune in to discover how iQor harnesses CXone to provide best-in-class experiences for customers.

Visit iQor.com to learn more about iQor’s digital capabilities in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries, ways you can optimize your digital customer experience to build stronger customer relationships, and insights on how partnering with a trusted BPO like iQor can lead to improved efficiency and agility.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center—and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

