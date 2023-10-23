For the fifth consecutive year, NICE Actimize was positioned as the highest-scoring vendor across Technology Excellence and Customer Impact metrics in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the overall Leader in its recently released report titled “SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2023.” For the fifth consecutive year, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of enterprise fraud management vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, gave NICE Actimize the highest ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

According to the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report, “IFM-X provides end-to-end fraud prevention throughout the customer lifecycle, leveraging real-time data and advanced AI to actively detect evolving threats. This fusion of industry insights and customer data empowers the platform to effectively address a wide range of fraud scenarios. By utilizing an array of machine learning methods as well as behavioral and predictive analytics, IFM-X achieves robust fraud detection, prevention and intervention while improving the customer experience and operational efficiency.”

“NICE Actimize supports the full spectrum of financial crime and compliance use cases, including digital payments, check fraud, new account fraud, internal fraud and mule defense,” explained Shivam Natani, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “NICE Actimize's strategic roadmap aligns with the evolving landscape of enterprise fraud management. It addresses key market needs, including rising digital fraud, payment modernization, efficient model governance, cloud adoption, and data integration”.

“NICE Actimize’s integrated fraud management addresses the concerns of authorized fraud and the prevention of sophisticated scams. With our extensive experience in fraud transaction monitoring and customer screening, we are in a strong position to help banks identify potentially suspicious transactions and stop fraud before it happens,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “The advanced analytics and powerful artificial intelligence within our IFM-X enterprise fraud management platform protects the customer lifecycle across all channels and payment types.”

Citing NICE Actimize’s strengths, the report also noted, “IFM-X supports various model development approaches, including Managed Analytics for ongoing model optimization, Do-It-Yourself using IFM-X advanced modeling platform, or bring-your-own model built with third-party tools.” Additionally, the report explained, “Utilizing multi-model execution within IFM-X, it consolidates risk perspectives across typologies like unauthorized fraud, authorized payment fraud (scam /APP victim), and mule activity. NICE Actimize's innovations in typology-based detection and multi-model execution enable organizations to fine-tune their fraud detection efforts and allocate resources strategically.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the market positioning of the key market participants. SPARK Matrix provides a visual representation of market participants and provides strategic insights on how each supplier ranks related to their competitors, concerning various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

