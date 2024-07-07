SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

CONTENTS

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting of the shareholders of NICE held on July 3, 2024, the shareholders of the Company approved all of the proposals brought before the shareholders for a vote, except for Item 4 (CEO Equity Award), as further described in the proxy statement of the Company submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission with a Report on Form 6-K on May 24, 2024.

