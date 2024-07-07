SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
July 2024
NICE LTD.
13 Zarchin Street, P.O. Box 690, Ra'anana, 4310602 Israel
CONTENTS
Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
At the annual general meeting of the shareholders of NICE held on July 3, 2024, the shareholders of the Company approved all of the proposals brought before the shareholders for a vote, except for Item 4 (CEO Equity Award), as further described in the proxy statement of the Company submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission with a Report on Form 6-K on May 24, 2024.
NICE LTD.
By: /s/ Tali Mirsky
Name: Tali Mirsky
Title: Corporate VP, General
Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Dated: July 5, 2024
