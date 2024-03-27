UNITED STATES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I Page Item 1. 1 Item 2. 1 Item 3. Key Information 2 Item 4. History and Development of the Company 21 Item 4A. Unresolved Staff Comments 43 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 44 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees 57 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions 71 Item 8. Financial Information 71 Item 9. The Offer and Listing 72 Item 10. Additional Information 72 Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 88 Item 12. Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities 90 PART II Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies 92 Item 14. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds 92 Item 15. Controls and Procedures 92 Item 16. [Reserved] Item 16A. Audit Committee Financial Expert 92 Item 16B. Code of Ethics 93 Item 16C. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 93 Item 16D. Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees 94 Item 16E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers 94 Item 16F. Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant 94 Item 16G. Corporate Governance 95 Item 16H. Mine Safety Disclosure 95 Item 16I. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections 95 Item 16K Cybersecurity 97 PART III Item 17. Financial Statements 97 Item 18. Financial Statements 97 Item 19. Exhibits 97 F-1 Identity of Directors, Senior Management and AdvisersOffer Statistics and Expected Timetable

Index to Financial Statements

PRELIMINARY NOTE

This annual report contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to NICE's business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "strategy," "continue," "goal" and "target" and similar expressions, as they relate to NICE or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of NICE with respect to future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: operating results; anticipated cash flows; gross margins; adequacy of our resources to fund operations; our ability to maintain our average selling prices despite the aggressive marketing and pricing strategies of our competitors; our ability to maintain and develop profitable relationships with our key distribution channels; the financial strength of our key distribution channels; and the market's acceptance of our technologies, products and solutions.

In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we are identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by us; any such statement is qualified by reference to the following cautionary statements. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NICE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, competition with existing or new competitors, the success and growth of our cloud Software-as-a-Service business, successful execution of our growth strategy, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology (including Artificial Intelligence), cyber security attacks or other security breaches, privacy concerns and legislation, our ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geopolitical conditions, such as the conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors, both referenced and not referenced in this annual report. These risks are more fully described under Item 3, "Key Information - Risk Factors" of this annual report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, planned or projected. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. NICE does not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should bear this in mind as they consider forward-looking statements and whether to invest or remain invested in NICE's securities.

In this annual report, all references to "NICE," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" are to NICE Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. For a list of our significant subsidiaries, please refer to Item 4.C, "Organizational Structure" of this annual report.

In this annual report, unless otherwise specified or unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "$" or "dollars" are to U.S. Dollars, all references to "EUR" are to Euros, all references to "GBP" are to British Pounds, all references to "CHF" are to Swiss Francs, all references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, all references to "INR" are to Indian Rupees, all references to "PHP" are to Philippine peso, all references to "AUD" are to Australian Dollar, all references to "JPY" are to Japanese Yen, all references to "SGD" are to Singapore Dollar, and all references to "COP" are to Colombian Peso. Except as otherwise indicated, the financial statements of and information regarding NICE are presented in U.S. dollars.

PART I

Item 1.

Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers.

Not Applicable.

Item 2.

Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable.

Not Applicable.

Item 3.

Key Information.

A. [Reserved]

B. Capitalization and Indebtedness Not applicable.

C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds Not applicable.

D. Risk Factors

Our business faces significant risks. You should carefully consider all of the information set forth in this annual report and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including the following risk factors which we face, and which are faced by our industry. The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only ones facing us. Other events, circumstances or factors that we do not currently anticipate or that we currently do not deem to be material risks may also affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by any of these risks.

Risks Relating to our Business, Competition and Markets

The markets in which we operate are highly competitive and we may be unable to compete successfully.

The markets for our products, solutions and related services (also referred to elsewhere in this document as our "offerings") are, in general, highly competitive. Our competitors include a number of large, established software development vendors. Some of our principal competitors or potential competitors may have advantages over us, including greater resources, a broader portfolio of products, applications and services, greater brand recognition, larger patent and intellectual property portfolios and access to a larger customer base. These potential advantages could enable our competitors to better adapt to new market trends, emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), or customer requirements, or devote more resources to the marketing and sale of their products and services.

Additional competition from existing and new potential entrants to our markets, including new technology vendors competing in specific areas of our business or specific industry verticals, may lead to the widespread availability and standardization of some of the products and services we provide, which could result in the commoditization of our products and services, reduce the demand for our products and services, and drive us to lower our prices.

Additionally, prices of our offerings may decrease throughout the market due to competitive pressures, including by adoption of different approaches to pricing or different pricing models, which may be necessary in light of the potential of conversational AI-based solutions to shift the market from agent-based pricing to interaction-based pricing, or alternatively during times of economic difficulty. This could have a negative effect on our gross profit and results of operations.

In recent years, players in adjacent markets have increased their presence in our markets through internal development, partnerships and acquisitions. Infrastructure and/or enterprise software vendors, such as Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") vendors, as well as Unified Communications as a Service ("UCaaS"), video collaboration providers, Platform as a Service ("PaaS") vendors, pure digital as well as pure Conversational-AI vendors, have entered or may decide in the future to enter our market space, or build or acquire contact center as a Service ("CCaaS") solutions and compete with us by offering comprehensive solutions and/or platforms. Moreover, as the investment in, and the shift to the use of Generative AI technologies continue to grow, we may experience increased competition by vertical solutions' players expanding their portfolios in the digital CX market. We may also experience increased competition if large horizontal analytics providers and domain specific competitors in adjacent markets enter or increase their presence in the Financial Crime and Compliance markets. Some of these vendors may be well recognized by broadly known brand names, which can serve as an advantage as they enter or increase their presence in our market space.If we are not able to compete effectively with these market entrants or other competitors, we may lose market share and our business, financial condition or results of operations could be adversely affected.

In light of the intense competition in our markets, successful development, positioning and sales execution of our offerings is a critical factor in our ability to successfully compete and maintain growth. Therefore, we must continue making significant expenditures on research and development and marketing and sales activities to compete effectively. In addition,our software solutions may compete with software developed internally by potential customers, as well as software and other solutions offered by competitors. We cannot ensure that the market awareness or demand for our new products, applications or services will grow as rapidly as we expect, or that the introduction of new products or technological developments or services by others will not adversely impact the demand for our offerings.

Successful marketing of our offerings to our customers and partners will be critical to our ability to maintain growth and our competitive positioning. We cannot assure that our offerings or existing partnerships will allow us to compete successfully. The market for some of our solutions is highly fragmented and includes a broad range of product offerings, features and capabilities. Consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, or alliances formed, among our competitors in this market, could substantially influence our competitive position, especially if they will enable our competitors to offer a competitive comprehensive platform solution.

As we expand into new markets and geographies, we are faced with new challenges, including new competition, which may possess specific assets, relationships, know-how, technologies, and/or different pricing strategies, that enable our competitors to better respond to market trends or customer requirements or devote greater resources to the development, promotion and sale of their products and services.

Our inability to respond to the rapid technological changes and frequent new products, services and business models introductions in the markets in which we operate and address the related risks, may have a material adverse effect on our results from operations and/or competitive position.

We operate in several markets, each characterized by rapidly changing technology, new product, services, business models introductions and evolving industry standards. These changes might exert price pressures on our offerings or render them obsolete. Our markets are also characterized by consistent demand for state-of-the-art technology and products. Existing and potential competitors might introduce new and enhanced products and services that could adversely affect the competitive position of our offerings.

We are making investments in AI based capabilities to enhance our offerings. AI technologies are rapidly evolving and may present several risks, including factual errors or inaccuracies in the work product developed with AI, ethical risks related to biases in the algorithm or programming, privacy and security concerns as well as risks related to confidentiality and intellectual property rights. The use of AI tools or any failure to address the responsible use of AI technology may result in potential financial or reputational harm.

We believe that our ability to anticipate changes in technology and industry standards and to successfully develop and introduce new, enhanced and differentiated products and services, on a timely basis, in each of the markets in which we operate, is a critical factor in our ability to grow our business. As a result, we expect to continue to make significant expenditures on research and development, particularly with respect to new software applications which are continuously required in all our business areas, as well as investments in AI and Generative AI related initiatives. In the event that we do not anticipate changes in technology or industry practices or fail to timely address market needs or not be able to develop new products and services that are in demand, or should customer adoption of new technologies be slower than we anticipate, or should our competitors introduce new and enhanced products incorporating AI more rapidly and/or successfully than us, the competitive position of our offerings may be adversely affected and we may lose market share and our results of operations may be materially adversely affected.

In addition, some of our offerings must readily integrate with customers' systems of record and data sources, consumer facing front-office applications and back-office business operations systems. Any changes to these third-party systems could require us to redesign our products, and any such redesign might not be possible on a timely basis or achieve market acceptance.

We cannot assure that the market or demand for our offerings will be sustained or grow as rapidly, that we will be successful in the development, adoption, and implementation of new technologies, products and applications, including in relation to products incorporating AI, that such new products and applications will achieve market acceptance and be competitive in technology and price and responsive to customer needs, or that the introduction of new products, services or technological developments by others, including AI based technologies, will not render our products and services obsolete or require adjustments in our products and services and/or business model in order to address the impact of such technological developments in relevant markets. Moreover, the market acceptance of AI-based products and services may expedite certain AI related trends in those markets. Such trends, if adopted on a large scale, may reduce the demand for certain solutions andlimit the revenues generated from our offerings. If any of the above occurs, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.

We may not be able to maintain and further expand the growth and/or profitability of our cloud business.

Our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS", also referred to as "cloud") business, in both our Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance markets, has grown significantly, and therefore we are more dependent now on the success of this area of our business. If we are not able to compete effectively, generate significant revenues or maintain the profitability of our cloud business or if we do not successfully execute our cloud strategy or anticipate the needs of our customers, including in relation to the pace of adoption of cloud solutions as well as AI-based offerings by large enterprises, our revenues could decline and our reputation may be adversely affected.

Our cloud offering is generally purchased by customers on a subscription basis. Failure by our customers to renew their subscriptions for our services or reduction in the number or volume of subscriptions, can impact our revenues, profitability and results of operations.

We rely on cloud computing platforms provided by third parties, including PaaS provided by strategic partners, such as Amazon and Microsoft. These cloud computing platforms may not continue to provide competitive features and functionality, or may not be available on commercially reasonable terms. We may be affected by the pricing of certain infrastructure services, such as in the area of PaaS and network connectivity, which could in turn affect the rates we offer to our customers.

In addition, some of our customers may not accept the use of such services or particular platform. The inability to use any of these hardware, software or cloud computing platforms could have a material adverse impact on our business, increase our expenses and otherwise result in delays in providing our services until equivalent technology is either developed by us, or obtained through purchase or license and integrated into our services. In addition, to the extent that we suffer periods of unavailability of our service for reasons related to PaaS providers, we may be contractually obligated to provide our customers with credits for future services, and in some cases refunds, or be liable for penalties. Any such extended service outages could harm our reputation, revenue and operating results.

Some of our products and solutions utilize the cloud services of AI accelerators which, due to growing market demand for AI-based offerings, may become difficult to get access to or to obtain on commercially reasonable terms. The inability to obtain access to the required capacity for AI processing could limit our ability to deliver and expand growth in our AI-based offerings. This limitation could also result in deterioration of our cloud profitability.

As we grow our cloud business, we will continue to depend on both existing and new strategic relationships with such vendors. Our inability to establish and foster these relationships could adversely affect the development of our cloud business, as well as our growth, reputation and results of operations.

Further, cloud computing may make it easier for new competitors to enter our markets due to the lower up-front technology costs and easier implementation and for existing market participants to compete with us on a greater scale. Such increased competition is likely to heighten the pressure on us to decrease our pricing, which could have a negative effect on our revenues, profitability and results of operations.

We may not be able to compensate for loss of on-premises business with the continued shift to cloud based offerings.

The increasing prevalence of SaaS delivery models offered by us and our competitors may unfavorably impact pricing and overall demand for our on-premises software products and related services, which could reduce our revenues and profitability. With the continued shift to cloud-based offerings, we cannot guarantee that revenues generated from our cloud business will compensate for a loss of business in our on-premises enterprise software business.

We may not be able to successfully execute our growth strategy.

Our strategy is to continue investing in, enhancing and securing our business and operations and growing our business, both organically and through acquisitions. Investments in, among other things, new markets, products, solutions, and technologies, research and development, infrastructure and systems, geographic expansion, and additional qualified and experienced personnel, are critical to achieving our growth strategy. Growth of our revenue depends on the success of all these factors, including our ability to capture market share, maintain and grow revenues from existing customers, attract newcustomers, develop our strategic partnerships, introduce our offerings to new global markets, strengthen and improve our offerings through significant investments in research and developments and successfully consummate and integrate acquisitions.

Our success depends on our ability to execute our growth strategy effectively and efficiently in order to meet our customers' and market needs. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to sustain our growth in future years. If we are unable to execute our growth strategy successfully and properly manage our investments and expenditures, our results of operations and stock price may be materially adversely affected.

Customers' move to communication channels other than voice could materially and adversely affect the success of our voice solutions.

Our voice solutions currently generate, and in recent years have generated, a significant portion of our revenues, and we will continue to rely on the sales of our voice solutions and recurring revenues, such as subscription and maintenance services, in the next several years. The trend of enterprise customers moving from voice to other means of communication with the enterprise (such as self-service, e-mail, messaging applications, social media and chat) may result in a reduction in the demand for our voice platform and applications. Although our product portfolio caters to the changing demands in alternative communication channels and we have experienced growth in our digital channel solutions, there can be no assurance that customers will adopt our solution for other communication channels to compensate for such possible decline in demand for our voice solutions. Therefore, a significant decline in the voice solutions market may have a material adverse effect on revenues generated from our voice solutions, which may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations.

Our business could be materially adversely affected as a result of the risks associated with acquisitions and investments. In particular, we may not succeed in making additional acquisitions or be effective in integrating such acquisitions.

As part of our growth strategy, we made a number of acquisitions over the last several years (see Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - Recent Acquisitions" in this annual report for a description of certain recent acquisitions), and expect to continue to complete acquisitions and investments in the future. As we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities, there can be no assurance that we will be successful in closing additional acquisitions. Even if we are successful in making additional acquisitions, integrating an acquired business into our operations or investing in new technologies may: (1) result in unforeseen operating difficulties and large expenditures; and (2) absorb significant management attention that would otherwise be available for the ongoing development of our business, both of which may result in the loss of key customers or personnel and expose us to unanticipated liabilities.

Other risks commonly encountered with acquisitions include the effect of acquisitions on our financial and strategic position, the inability to integrate successfully or commercialize acquired technologies and achieve expected synergies or economies of scale on a timely basis and the potential impairment of acquired assets. Further, we may not be able to retain the key employees that may be necessary to operate the businesses we acquire and we may not be able to attract, in a timely manner, new skilled employees and management to replace them.

In recent years, several of our competitors have also completed acquisitions of companies in our markets or in complementary markets. As a result, it may be more difficult for us to identify suitable acquisitions or investment targets or to consummate acquisitions or investments once identified on acceptable terms or at all. If we are not able to execute on our acquisition strategy, we may not be able to achieve our growth strategy, may lose market share, or may lose our leadership position in one or more of our markets.

We often compete with others to acquire companies, and such competition may result in decreased availability of, or an increase in price for, suitable acquisition candidates. We also may not be able to consummate acquisitions or investments that we have identified as crucial to the implementation of our strategy for other commercial or economic reasons. Further, we may not be able to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, including those of competition authorities and foreign investment authorities, in countries where we seek to consummate acquisitions or make investments. For those and other reasons, we may ultimately fail to consummate an acquisition, even if we announce the intended acquisition. Also, even if we do consummate acquisitions, we may do so on less favorable terms and/or may be subject to certain conditions or commitments imposed by such authorities and agencies that may impact post-acquisition integration or have an adverse effect on our business.