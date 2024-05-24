SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of May (Report No. 4) Commission File Number: 0-27466 NICE LTD. (Translation of Registrant's Name into English) 13 Zarhin Street, Box 690, Ra'anana 4310602, Israel (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ =Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ____ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____

NICE is a global enterprise software leader, providing cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions that serve two main markets: Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. Our core mission is to transform experiences to be extraordinary and trusted and create a frictionless and safe digital-first consumer reality where every interaction is intelligent, meaningful and effortless. Our solutions are used by organizations of all sizes and are offered in multiple delivery models, including cloud and on-premises. In the Customer Engagement market, we enable organizations to transform experiences with solutions aimed at understanding consumers' journeys, wherever they choose to begin their journey, by creating smarter hyper-personalized connections and guiding continuous omnichannel interactions through digital-centricAI-enabledself-service capabilities. We help organizations transform their workforce experience with solutions aimed at engaging employees, optimizing operations and automating processes to create a better agent-assisted customer service. For Public Safety and Criminal Justice agencies, we are digitally transforming the way they manage and share evidence and cases, providing them with a digital-centric platform for a single, streamlined view of the truth from incident to court. In the Financial Crime and Compliance market, we protect financial services organizations, digital banks and their customers' accounts and transactions, with solutions that identify risks and help prevent money laundering and fraud, as well as help ensure compliance in real-time. With our holistic, data-centric approach to Customer Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM), we help them conquer dynamic new financial crime threats. NICE is already well on its way to becoming a leading AI company across its markets. Our rapidly developing AI capabilities are setting us distinctly apart from our competition. We have already demonstrated our clear leadership as a cloud platform company, and we are now making significant strides to widen our lead as we expand into AI and digital. The strength of our AI solutions rests in the unique assets that we own: a cloud platform that has been widely adopted, proprietary data, a myriad of CX-specific AI models, and industry-specific domain expertise. Becoming an AI company is significantly expanding our total addressable market. Moving forward, we expect to generate an increasing amount of revenue from our platforms, as we expand from monetizing on the number of users to the exponentially growing number of transactions and interactions managed by our AI platforms. As our TAM continues to expand, we believe it could drive a long runway for both growth and increasing profitability. Another characteristic of our leadership and our competitive strength is our unique, industry-leading financial profile, especially as it pertains to our superior profitability, strong annual cash flow from operations and sizeable cash position, all of which was demonstrated in our 2023 financial results. Our financial strength gives us the ability to further invest in growth through research and development, as well as through acquisitions, to capture additional market opportunities in 2024 and in the years to come. Today, more than 25,000 organizations in over 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. These organizations span all major industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, retail, and more. 1

NICE LTD.
NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON JULY 3, 2024

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual General Meeting" or the "Meeting") of NICE Ltd. (the "Company" or "NICE") will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 15:00, at the offices of the Company, 13 Zarchin Street, Ra'annana, Israel.

The following items will be voted upon at the Meeting:

To re-elect five non-executive directors to the Board of Directors of the Company;
To re-elect an outside director to the Board of Directors of the Company;
To approve an Update of the Executive Equity Award Caps and Performance Mix;
To approve the CEO Equity Award;
To re-appoint the Company's independent auditors and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to set their remuneration; and
To discuss the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, you are urged to promptly complete, date and sign the enclosed proxy and to mail it in the enclosed envelope, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States. If your shares are held via the Company's Israeli registrar for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, you should deliver or mail (via registered mail) your completed proxy to the offices of the Company at 13 Zarchin Street, Ra'annana, Israel, Attention: Tali Mirsky, Corporate Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, together with a proof of ownership (ishur baalut), as of the record date issued by your broker. Alternatively, you may vote ordinary shares of the Company electronically via MAGNA, the electronic voting system of the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA"), up to 6 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. You should receive instructions about electronic voting from your broker. Return of your proxy does not deprive you of your right to attend the Meeting, to revoke the proxy or to vote your shares in person. Joint holders of shares should take note that all notices to be given to the shareholders shall, with respect to any share to which persons are jointly entitled, be given to whichever of such persons is named first in the Register of Shareholders of the Company, and any notice so given shall be sufficient notice to the holders of such share, and furthermore, pursuant to Article 26(d) of the Articles, the vote of the senior holder of the joint shares who tenders a vote, in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Shareholders of the Company. These proposals are described more fully in the enclosed Proxy Statement, which we urge you to read in its entirety. Eligible shareholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in the Meeting by submitting their proposals to the Company within 7 days of this Notice. For more information about shareholder proposals, please see Article 18 of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"). Should changes be made to any proposal after the mailing of this Proxy Statement, we will communicate the changes to our shareholders through the publication of a press release, a copy of which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 6-K and with the ISA. Pursuant to the Articles, a proxy will be effective only if it is received by the Company at least 48 hoursprior to the time of the Meeting, or such shorter period as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") or pursuant to the authorization of the Board, or in the case of shareholders voting ordinary shares of the Company electronically via MAGNA (as described above) at least 6 hoursbefore the Meeting. By Order of the Board, Tali Mirsky Corporate Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Date: May 24, 2024 3

