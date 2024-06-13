FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NICE Launches 1CX, An All-In-OneUCaaS for $5 Per User Per Month

1CX delivers best-in-class comprehensive communication and collaboration capabilities while

integrating seamlessly with NICE's industry-leading CXone platform

Hoboken, N.J., June 11, 2024 -NICE(Nasdaq: NICE) today announced 1CX, a new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution designed for rapid implementation and fast ROI. This new disruptive offering is priced at a market-shattering $5 per user per month. Paired with NICE's industry-leading CXone platform, 1CX provides an all-in-one cloud communications solution that eliminates complexity, improves productivity, and elevates every conversation. This innovative offering from NICE delivers a modern, full-featured omnichannel cloud PBX and fully-featured workforce collaboration tools across all devices and channels. By unifying UCaaS and CCaaS from a single vendor, NICE provides an end-to-end communications solution that slashes costs and futureproofs organizations' success.

1CX enables organizations to connect their workforce, delivering full-service voice, messaging, and video collaboration, including live chat, SMS/MMS, and audio and video conferencing with standard CRM integration. All-in-one Telco, UCaaS, and CCaaS eliminate the friction of moving from screen to screen or downloading extra applications. 1CX delivers a modern, software-based, open standard cloud PBX, integrated softphones and clientless web conferencing. Both hard phone and softphone capabilities are supported, and existing phone numbers can be ported or new ones created.

1CX is already available throughout the United States with multiple customers already live. 1CX will be made available to selected territories outside of the USA in the coming months.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "1CX is the communications solution of the future. By bringing NICE's leading CCaaS offerings together with UCaaS, we are making communications across an organization effortless and efficient. 1CX is the next generation, professional-grade UCaaS and CCaaS combination that is required for organizations to be able to manage the complexity of the digital era both for customer and internal facing communications."

Blair Pleasant, President & Principal Analyst, COMMfusion, said, "More and more businesses are looking for a fully- integrated CCaaS and UCaaS offering to streamline and enhance the customer experience. By delivering a comprehensive UCaaS solution with NICE's award-winningCCaaS offering, 1CX bridges a critical gap in communications experienced by CX organizations. 1CX's unified communications capabilities enable organization-widecollaboration with a full set of rich features, making it a robust solution for CX organizations to consider going forward."

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-poweredself-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

