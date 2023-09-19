NICE recognized for Enlighten AI, the market-leading CX purpose-built AI delivering accurate predictions, decisions, and actions for key use cases

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it has been recognized as the overall leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Speech Analytics report. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report, which provides market insights, competitive evaluation, and rankings for 17 vendors, rated NICE the overall leader for both customer impact and technology excellence. The report acknowledged NICE CX Analytics’ key differentiators including “enhanced AI capabilities that provide specific predictions, decisions, and actions for a variety of relevant use cases.” NICE CX Analytics is a native part of the CXone open cloud platform, which uncovers valuable insights about customer behavior, intent, and effort with its advanced capabilities that help organizations deliver superior customer service. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

Acknowledging NICE’s leadership, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report cited “NICE is also the interaction analytics (IA) market leader that offers expertise with a diverse, global customer base across all industries for improving customer satisfaction, optimizing efficiencies, increasing sales effectiveness, demonstrating compliance, and more.”

“Enlighten AI, a suite of purpose-built AI for CX solutions, powers the complete Customer Experience Interaction (CXi) platform for the entire journey from the digital entry points, journey orchestration, and smart self-service to the empowered agents, and complete performance,” states Ganesh Reddy Bonthu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “NICE’s CX analyticsprovides a deep analysis of contact center data integrated across the entire cloud platform so that businesses can make informed decisions to maintain relevance, stay ahead of the curve, and future proof their success," Ganesh added.

“This recognition underscores the depth of NICE’s expertise in Analytics, honed over 20 years and mastered by analyzing billions of interactions,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “We’re delighted to see this SPARK Matrix report acknowledge our rich expertise and relentless innovation levering data and AI to deliver exceptional customer experience.”

The 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Speech Analytics report also referred to NICE’s geographical leadership, citing “NICE has a commanding presence over the American region, followed by the European Union, the Middle East, and Africa. It also has a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region.” The report also noted NICE “caters to a variety of use cases, which include customer sentiment, agent soft-skills behaviors (for CSAT), sales effectiveness, complaint management, fraud detection, churn prediction, vulnerable customers (UK), and automated agent summaries.”

